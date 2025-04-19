This Player Named the Giants' Biggest Draft Bust Ever
We are in the thick of the draft season, and one thing that likely makes New York Giants front office members, coaches, and fans toss and turn is the idea of their top pick being a draft bust.
It is inevitable as a franchise that at some point, you are going to make a mistake, and the pick you had such high hopes for will simply not live up to your trust and belief in him. That has definitely been the case for the Giants, particularly over the last ten years or so.
But who has been the Giants’ biggest bust in their draft history? SI.com’s Matt Verderame recently wrote a piece for SI in which he gave his chocies for the biggest bust for every NFL team. His choice for the Giants’ biggest draft bust came in the 1971 draft, when the Giants selected West Texas A&M running back Rocky Thompson with the 18th pick.
It is almost impossible to argue with this choice when you add up all the factors, but his selection is a great barometer for the criteria of what makes a pick a bust.
We have our own ideas about the greatest busts in Giants franchise history, but before we dive in, let’s first define what isn't a bust.
If the player didn't perform well for your team but went on to have success elsewhere, then they are not a bust, so don't expect to see cornerbacks Eli Apple or Ereck Flowers on this list.
If they were awarded a second contract, don't expect to see them on this list, as the organization either approved of their performance or was a glutton for punishment. So, you won't see quarterback Daniel Jones on this list.
So, what makes them a bust? Based on the Rocky Thompson scale (and my apologies to Rocky, whom I hope is doing well), I broke it down into three criteria:
- Bad fit
- Minimal years played (due to play or injuries)
- Minimal production while playing
I debated whether to include injured people, and this is where I landed. If you buy something expecting it to work, and it breaks when you want to use it, do you care about why or just that it's broken?
It is also important to remember that a bust is not always based solely on the player failing; there is usually culpability to go around, from player to coach to front office. If all areas are not aligned, then, as the Shakespeare line from Romeo and Juliet reminds us, “All are punish’d!”
With that said, here are my choices for the biggest draft busts in the Giants’ history.
QB Lee Grosscup | 1959, Rd 1, Pick 10
Grosscup was a quarterback in a progressive offense in college, which led to him being taken with the tenth pick. He threw two touchdowns and four interceptions in his two seasons and eight games with the Giants.
His best and final statistical season was with the New York Titans of the American Football League (AFL). He threw eight touchdowns and interceptions that season. He kicked around other organizations afterward but never made an impact on a team.
RB Joe Heap | 1955, Rd 1, Pick 8
Heap was an all-around halfback at the University of Notre Dame, and the Giants took him with the eighth pick to continue being that for them.
After a very quiet rookie campaign, Heap joined the Air Force and ascended to Lieutenant Colonel for the next three seasons in the military. That was the end of his football career.
FB Jarrod Bunch | 1991, Rd 1, Pick 27
At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Bunch was a battering ram at fullback and was taken to be just that.
After a rookie season on special teams, he broke into the starting lineup in his second season and produced 501 yards and three touchdowns.
The next season, he was limited by knee injuries. In the offseason, he underwent surgery and could not pass the physicals, so he was released by his fourth year in the league.
The Raiders picked him up, but his knee issues persisted and caused his premature retirement from the game.
WR Thomas Lewis | 1994, Rd 1, Pick 24
Lewis was a highly productive receiver at Indiana and was picked with the hope he’d become Mike Sherrard’s replacement.
Lewis’s first two seasons were spent as he was still getting acclimated to the NFL, so he produced very little.
Many thought his third season would be the catalyst for a long, productive career. He caught 53 passes for 694 yards and four touchdowns.
His numbers the next season were similar to those of his rookie season, and his time in New York was over.
He kicked around the next couple of seasons with the Chargers and the Bears but never recorded a stat.
RB David Wilson | 2012, Rd 1, Pick 32
There was so much promise for Wilson, who had just run for over 1,700 yards at Virginia Tech. During his rookie season, he made two starts and averaged five yards per carry.
He finished with 358 yards and four touchdowns in a limited role. In 2013, he dealt with injury and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which put him in further jeopardy of neck injury.
When surgery did not yield the results doctors had hoped for, Wilson was advised to stop playing again. It was a sad turn of events, but ultimately, he was a pick that yielded little to no dividend.
CB Deandre Baker | 2019, Rd 1, Pick 30
The Giants traded back into the first round to take Baker, and because of off-the-field legal issues, he was released shortly into his tenure in New York.
The charges were later dropped, but the damage was done. Baker then went on to Kansas City, but that time was cut short due to a broken femur. When he returned, he was not the same.
Baker has not been able to find another opportunity in the NFL, but he landed in the UFL and became an All-League performer.
WR Kadarius Toney | 2021 Rd 1, Pick 20
Toney is a candidate for the biggest bust ever because we saw all the talent to be a marquee player in the NFL.
The problems were all in his attitude and work ethic. Not only did he quickly fall out of favor with the new regime in New York, but when he was traded to Kansas City, a team known for having a more accepting and forgiving culture, he still could not find his footing there.
His last stop was in Cleveland, where he made little contribution.
