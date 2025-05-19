This Position Still Regarded as Giants' Biggest Need
The New York Giants treated their quarterback situation like a school project they knew about since the semester started. They procrastinated, opting not to draft one last year, and tried to throw something together on a whim. Nothing kick-starts a plan like urgency, however.
Under enormous pressure to replenish the quarterback room, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll designed a quarterback blueprint that accounts for the present and future.
The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to one and two-year contracts, respectively, and then traded up to select Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.
And just like that, the speculation had ended. Whether one agrees with it or not, New York's vision is set. If all goes well, there will be no quarterback queries for a long, long time. Plenty of people are still skeptical, however.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus thinks the team's biggest need remains under center, despite their efforts to revamp the position group.
"The Giants tried to get aggressive for Matthew Stafford when he became available, and there was also talk of them trying to move up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward," said Sikkema.
"But neither move panned out, and now their quarterback room consists of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart. It's unknown who will start the most games and what the group's ceiling is."
Sikkema sees three wild cards on Big Blue's quarterback depth chart and is perfectly entitled to hold that opinion.
Potential risks with each Giants Quarterback
Wilson is 36 years old and failed to throw for at least 220 passing yards in five of his last six games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He fell below the 200-mark three times during that span. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion can potentially rejuvenate the offense with his patented "moon ball," but he is more of a game manager.
Winston giveth and taketh away. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft tossed 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns last season. Despite his energizing leadership style, he is one of the more unpredictable signal-callers in the league.
Dart is quickly acclimating to his new environment. At the rookie minicamp, he made a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches by displaying solid arm talent and a strong willingness to learn. His transition to the NFL could be a trying one, though.
Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin runs a different offense than NFL coaches typically implement. Dart is working on perfecting a verbal cadence after using a clap-based snap count at college.
What also sometimes gets overlooked is that he underwhelmed against quality SEC competition in 2024. His struggles were partially why the Rebels squandered a golden opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.
However, each incoming QB has at least something to offer the Giants.
Does New York have something here?
Russell Wilson threw just 13 picks in his last 26 starts and boasts valuable experience.
Jameis Winston could push the ball downfield like no recent New York quarterback can. Jaxson Dart posted an 11.9 average depth of target, per PFF, and rushed for almost 500 yards in his senior season.
Yes, question marks are attached to their jerseys, but this QB trio has a star wide receiver in Malik Nabers to utilize and a former Coach of the Year to collaborate with in the 2025-26 campaign.
Besides, none of these men will be asked to carry the franchise next season if the defense performs up to its potential.
Trevor Sikkema and others are understandably hesitant to trust this organization's quarterback plan, but one huge triumph would be enough to dramatically change the perception surrounding the Giants.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.