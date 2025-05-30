This Team, Not Giants, Hit with Most Brutal 2025 Schedule Stretch
New York Giants fans are scratching their heads to figure out what the team possibly did to incur the wrath of NFL schedule makers, who, although they have no say in the opponents – a formula predetermines those – did put together the order in which the Giants will face their 2025 foes.
Under the right circumstances, Big Blue could be a candidate to surprise people next season. But after seeing what the calendar has in store, it feels risky to entertain any grand fantasies. Mere survival might be worth celebrating.
New York is far from the only squad that got dealt a rough hand by the league offices, however. John Breech of CBS Sports does not even think the Giants have the most challenging stretch on the schedule.
The unlucky recipient of the most challenging stretch, according to Breech, belongs to one of the Giants’ most hated rivals.
From Weeks 12-17, the Dallas Cowboys will run a gauntlet that no other squad has ever experienced before.
"Starting in Week 12, the Cowboys will face the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, and Vikings in consecutive games, which will make Dallas the FIRST team in NFL history to play four straight games against teams that all won at least 14 games in the prior season," Breech noted.
"The Cowboys will also face the Chargers and Commanders in that stretch, so they'll also become the first team in NFL history to play six straight games against teams that all won at least 11 games in the prior season. The Cowboys have a nightmare schedule."
Dallas' grueling month and a half underscores just how deep the league has become over the last couple of years. Even so, battling the three teams with the best records last season, two of which competed in the Super Bowl, all in succession, is beyond unlucky.
While the Giants avoid a similar sequence of pain, they are still forced to play the same opponents and endure their own agonizing obstacle course.
Don’t expect the Giants to feel sorry for the Cowboys
New York starts the season with divisional showdowns against the Washington Commanders and Cowboys, adding high stakes from the onset.
From that point until really the end of the year, excluding a Week 5 meeting with the New Orleans Saints, the Giants face teams that are either expected to contend for a championship, vie for a playoff berth, or significantly improve.
The hits will keep on coming. The only question is if head coach Brian Daboll and company can withstand them. Each week will hold its unique challenge. Both the Giants and Cowboys will be pushed to their limits.
Following active offseasons, both franchises are under pressure to bounce back from a disappointing 2024. The schedule makers are not sympathetic to that goal, though.
Regardless of where each team lands in the standings, they will have a better understanding of how they measure up with the rest of the conference.
By the time the Giants and Cowboys collide in the regular season finale, it will be interesting to see what they have left in the tank–and if they will have anything to play for.
