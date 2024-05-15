This X-factor Could Help Make Giants a Playoff Team This Season
The New York Giants revamped a roster that finished 6-11 a year ago, but one non-player addition made by the team could very well be the team's X-factor this upcoming season.
That addition, suggests Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, is defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who replaces Wink Martindale in the role. Martindale not so famously resigned from his post in January following an alleged fallout with head coach Brian Daboll, setting off a lengthy search for his replacement.
Martindale's Giants defense finished 25th in total defense and 17th in points allowed last season, leaving room for improvement.
While it's unclear how much influence former Titans head coach Matt Vrabel had on the Titans defense, Tennessee never ranked in the league's bottom half in points allowed during Bowen's time with the team.
The rise of the Giants defense under Bowen is important given the question marks that still exist on offense. Daniel Jones is expected to be the starter at quarterback once he's declared fully healed from an ACL injury.
But there are questions as to whether Jones, who thus far has been nothing more than a pedestrian game manager, can take the Giants back to the playoffs, especially with the Giants’ rushing attack having lost Saquon Barkley.
Knox believes the addition of rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the team's first-round draft pick, will only help Jones so much, noting that in 2022, when the Giants went to the playoffs, Barkley led the league's fourth-ranked rushing attack.
“With the running back gone, fielding a similar ground game probably isn't realistic," Knox noted. "The passing game could be improved, especially with the addition of rookie first-round receiver Malik Nabers, but it isn't likely to carry New York back to the postseason without an improved defense.”