Versatile TE Thomas Fidone II Could Become a Swiss Army Knife in Giants' Offense
With their first of two seventh-round draft picks, the New York Giants added another tight end in Nebraska’s Thomas Fidone II.
Fidone missed his first two college seasons rehabbing from two consecutive ACL injuries. That is enough to take the fight out of any young athlete, but Fidone continued to fight to make his dream a reality.
Over the next two seasons, he played in 25 games and started 17 of them, establishing himself as a more than willing run blocker who can also be a decent pass receiver when given the chance.
He has an imposing frame and has the chance to develop into a good run-blocking tight end.
What's to Love?
Fidone is really good as a blocker but even more terrific on the move. It is one thing to be able to downblock or base block, but it's a different thing when you have to adjust as the play develops.
Fidone can deliver accurate hits to perimeter defenders and secure blocks on the outside. He is swift, which helps him in line as a blocker when he's on the perimeter or on the move, such as a lead blocker for a back or in a gap scheme where he may be pulling. It also helps him secure reach blocks on outside runs.
In addition to assisting him in blocking, his quickness also shows up as a pass receiver. Fidone displays similar quickness regardless of the direction he is going, allowing him to exhibit consistency and fluidity throughout the route tree.
This quickness also allows him to separate from defenders in man coverage and work to the open area in zone coverage. Add to that good quality hands and an unquestioned toughness, and it's no wonder why Fidone heard his name called.
What Needs to Improve?
Because Fidone spent the first half of his collegiate career rehabbing from knee injuries, he couldn’t spend enough time developing his body. The result is a player who looks still maturing into his body.
He needs to spend concentrated time building up his body. Adding another 15 pounds to his frame would significantly increase his chances of success, especially if he can do so without sacrificing his athleticism.
One of the things he was able to get away with in college that he won't be able to do in the NFL is his blocking technique.
When blocking in the run game, especially as an inline blocker, his pad level tends to rise too high when he is engaged.
The low man has leverage, which is important when trying to block defensive linemen. Fidone bends more at the waist, leaving him vulnerable to being thrown out of the way by defensive linemen in pursuit of the ball carrier.
How He Fits
While Fidone is working on his body to become a more consistent inline blocker, he could still be valuable as an H-back. He could operate from the wing or in the backfield or lead-block, pull, or leak out to block perimeter defenders on quick screens.
Fidone also provides another receiving weapon that could find value on play-action passes, leaking into flats, shallow and intermediate crossing routes, the occasional seam, and finding the hole in the zone coverage.
