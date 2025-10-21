Three Big Reasons Behind Giants' Fourth Quarter Collapse vs. Denver
There is no way around the fact that the New York Giants’ 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos was an absolute gut punch for everyone in Big Blue Nation.
The euphoria felt in the first three quarters of the game was replaced by the feeling of helplessness as the Broncos charged back.
What changed in that fourth quarter? Where did things fall apart for the Giants? So many people have so many questions that they want answered so let’s look at the fourth quarter and discuss the plays that sunk the Giants’ chances for back-to-back victories over two quality opponents.
Not One, But Two!
The Giants held the Broncos scoreless through three quarters but at the end of the third quarter the Broncos were driving. They were able to score their first touchdown on a two-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin.
Down 19-6 at the time, Denver decided to go for two to make it only three scores to tie. Nix was able to hit Cortland Sutton for the conversion making the score 19-8.
The Giants answered back with a 41-yard pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart to tight end Theo Johnson. The extra point made the score 26-8 but it did not create a detour for the Broncos, who were still in the same boat.
So, when they marched down and scored again on a Bo Nix seven-yard run. They once again went for the two-point conversion and converted with a Box Nix pass to Franklin.
It may seem insignificant, but the extra two points from both conversions, mixed with the Giants missed extra point and two-point conversion equaled a four-point swing that left Big Blue with a three-point lead instead of a five or possibly seven-point lead.
Without those two-point conversions the Broncos would never have the opportunity to kick a game winning field goal.
A Critical Interception
With 3rd-and-5 on the Giants 35-yard line, this was a true “mano y mano” moment for the Giants pass protection.
The Broncos had eight men on the line of scrimmage, and the Giants had a seven-man max protection. On the snap of the ball one of the Broncos linebackers dropped out into underneath coverage.
The problem with the protection is that center Austin Schlottmann did not scan to his left when the linebacker dropped out so the A-gap defender came free.
One of the backs had to pick him up and therefore could not pick up the defensive back who blitzed the B gap.
Dart felt the pressure and looked to step up in the pocket, but he was not going to get away. The defensive back was bearing down on him and the linebacker who dropped was reading his movement.
If he tried to run, they would likely sack him, and they would punt the football away. That's not the worst outcome.
What they could not afford is for Dart to throw an interception which is exactly what he did. He was trying to hit Theo Johnson on a crossing route to his left, but he underestimated the depth of the Broncos linebacker, and he threw it too flat.
The interception gave Denver the ball on the 19-yard line set up to score. Four plays later, Denver scored their third consecutive touchdown in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to three points with just under four minutes remaining.
Another Missed Extra Point!
After the Dart to Skattebo screen pass resulted in the Giants’ second touchdown of the day, kicker Jude McAtamney pushed the extra point to the left and missed.
It set off a chain of events that would later result in a five-point swing in favor of the Broncos. Now at the end of the game with the Giants up 32-30, McAtamney needed to kick the extra point to give New York a three-point lead and ensure that a field goal could not beat them.
The former Rutgers kicker stepped up and after pushing the second extra point attempt of the day left, he would push his final attempt to the right.
After the miss, the Broncos would drive down to the New York 21-yard line thanks mostly to two passes, a 29-yard strike across the middle from Nix to Marvin Mims and a 22-yard pass to Sutton.
From there it was an easy kick for Broncos kicker Wil Lutz at home in the “Mile High” altitude.
