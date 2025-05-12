Three Giants Games That Need to Be in Primetime
With the 2025 NFL schedule released on Wednesday, the league will begin drip-feeding some of the biggest games on the schedule for all 32 teams.
While the Giants are deemed by many as an NFL franchise undergoing a lengthy rebuild, they have some budding stars who carry a level of impact to be featured in a potential stand-alone night matchup. The Giants are an undeniable big-market team that's likely a lock to play in at least three primetime matchups a year.
Below are our predictions about which three upcoming regular-season matchups could land in primetime.
Road Tilt vs. Broncos
The Giants are expected to name Russell Wilson their starting signal-caller for the upcoming season. He’ll likely compete against his former team, the Denver Broncos, in an intraconference primetime road tilt.
Wilson’s year-and-a-half stint with the Broncos was a documented disappointment. He was 11-19 as a starter, failed to throw for at least 4,000 yards, and was sacked a combined 100 times.
Head coach Sean Payton led the charge in pushing Wilson off the team at the end of 2023, despite his massive cap hit, as Wilson landed with the Steelers last season.
After moving on from Wilson, the Broncos reaped quality benefits in the form of rookie signal-caller Bo Nix.
The two quarterbacks meeting each other in an early-season showdown could unveil the direction of both franchises to begin the 2025 season.
First-ever Home Matchup vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
The Giants have only faced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once, in a 2021 road game. In that game, the Giants fell 20-17, thanks to consecutive Harrison Butker fourth-quarter field goals.
This year, both franchises are scheduled to meet in MetLife Stadium, making it the first time Patrick Mahomes faces the Giants on the road during his career.
Mahomes will likely be looking for better results this time around. In his last meeting against the Giants, Big Bue held him to 275 passing yards and one touchdown, forcing an interception, throwing just 1 touchdown, and recording an interception while leading just two touchdown drives.
Mahomes also registered 5.7 yards per pass attempt, the third-lowest of that season.
A prime time meeting against the Super Bowl runner-up would make for must-see viewing.
Divisional Matchup vs. Commanders
While the Giants regularly collect primetime matchups against their NFC East divisional rivals, their best bet for a potential primetime showdown may be against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, regardless of where the game is played.
Both teams seemed to be on equal rebuilding footing early last year before the Commanders shocked the NFL world and made their first-ever NFC title game this century. In the process, Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year, finishing with a 12-5 regular season record.
Now a season removed, these two franchises could draw at least a TNF timeslot where New York’s improved roster should be better equipped to be more competitive.
Last year’s matchups were decided by a combined eight points, and with better quarterback play, New York has a fighting chance to avoid a second straight sweep by their division rivals.
