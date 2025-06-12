Three Giants Who Could Become First-time Pro Bowlers in 2025
After a turbulent 2024 campaign that went completely off the rails, the New York Giants are retooling with both veteran leadership and an influx of young talent.
And while much of the national conversation focuses on the team’s quarterback overhaul, the Giants have quietly assembled a group of rising stars who could break out and have monumental seasons this year.
With an eye on potential first-time Pro Bowlers for the team, three names stand out: rookie linebacker Abdul Carter, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and newly acquired cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Each player brings a different skill set and unique edge to the team this year, but all three are in a prime position to make some noise in 2025.
Abdul Carter: Rookie with Star Potential
Abdul Carter, a first-round pick out of Penn State, was one of the most exciting additions to the Giants’ defense this offseason. Known for his explosiveness off the edge and ability to diagnose plays in real-time, Carter has already drawn comparisons to Pro Bowlers of the past thanks to his physicality and versatility.
If Carter can translate his college production into the NFL, he posted 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his final season with the Nittany Lions.
He has an avenue to be a difference-maker early on and a clear path to receiving a Pro Bowl nod. Given the Giants’ need for consistent edge pressure and Carter’s upside, don’t be surprised if he emerges as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and a fan favorite by midseason.
Andrew Thomas: The Anchor on the Line
It's hard to believe, given his talent, but Andrew Thomas has never made a Pro Bowl. The former No. 4 overall pick has been flying under the radar for years. Injuries and inconsistent team success have limited his exposure, but make no mistake, Thomas is one of the most dependable left tackles in the game of football.
With improved quarterback play expected to help in the 2025 campaign, Thomas will have the opportunity to showcase his reliability in the trenches on a larger stage. When healthy, he’s been elite in protecting the blindside. Pro Football Focus consistently grades him as one of the league’s top linemen, yet the Pro Bowl has eluded him so far.
This season feels like a turning point for the team, with a mobile and veteran quarterback under center. Thomas should shine in both pass protection and the run game. If he stays healthy, he could finally receive the national recognition he’s earned throughout his career.
Paulson Adebo: A Corner Hitting His Prime
The Giants made an interesting move this offseason by bringing in Paulson Adebo from New Orleans. The 25-year-old cornerback has had flashes of Pro Bowl-caliber potential in previous seasons but has flown under the radar a bit, mainly due to playing alongside Marshon Lattimore, and it's time for a breakout with his new opportunity.
Now in New York, Adebo has a clear runway to prove himself as the team’s top outside corner. His ability to mirror receivers, stay disciplined in zone, and make plays on the ball fits perfectly within Shane Bowen’s defensive vision.
In his last full season in 2023, Adebo posted career highs in interceptions and passes defensed. In 2024, he suited up for only seven games but still made an impact.
With a bigger spotlight in the New York market and a scheme tailored to his strengths, Adebo is poised to thrive in this role.
If he continues his upward trajectory and can force some turnovers at the rate he did in 2023, he could punch his ticket to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
The Giants’ success in 2025 may hinge on the performance of their established stars, but the emergence of Carter, Thomas, and Adebo could reshape the team's trajectory.
All three have the talent, opportunity, and motivation to become first-time Pro Bowlers this season. Their leaps will make this team a scary sight come Sunday afternoons.
