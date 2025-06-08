Three UFL Prospects New York Giants Should Consider
Many New York Giants fans are ready for the new season to begin, so they can check out this latest version of Big Blue.
However, for the front office and coaching staff, the roster-building season never truly ends, as they strive to assemble the ideal combination of players to give the team its best chance of success in 2025 and beyond.
The UFL recently concluded its regular season, and several talented players emerged who could potentially help an NFL team. Some of these players are no strangers to the NFL, while others never really had a chance to showcase their talents or mature into their positions.
With the UFL championship game wrapping up this weekend, those players will soon be available to NFL teams. And three players could be fits for the Giants roster if additional depth is needed.
Coach Gene's Picks
CB DeAndre Baker, DC Defenders
Baker has been the starting cornerback for the DC Defenders for two seasons. Since his arrival, he has had a significant impact on the league. The Defenders have been one of the best defenses in the UFL.
Over his two seasons, he has amassed 44 total tackles, including 37 solo stops, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He also has 13 total pass breakups, but it was this season that he began regularly getting his hands on passes.
He finished the 2025 regular season with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. As one of the team leaders, he has helped this squad reach the playoffs this season, following a 4-6 record in 2024.
He is a two-time All-UFL first-team cornerback, and there will be NFL teams interested in his services this season.
Baker has a history with New York. He was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 15 games his rookie season, recorded 61 total tackles, and had eight passes defended.
In July 2020, he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after being accused in May of armed robbery, charges that were later dropped, although not before the Giants released him in September 2020.
The damage was done, and Giants fans were deprived of seeing what he could have become. Baker tried to catch on with the Chiefs, spending two seasons there, but that didn’t last.
He will only be 28 years old this season, and he does not have a lot of mileage on his legs. However, he would be a relatively inexpensive option with some viability as a starter or super sub at either corner position if the Giants were willing to take another chance on him.
RB Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas
Jashaun Corbin is another former Giant who never had a chance to show his worth to the team.
In fairness, it was a long shot for Corbin to break through with the Giants. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was a part of the final cuts, but he was re-signed to the practice squad.
He was elevated to the active roster for the playoff game that season. In 2023, he was once again cut at the end of training camp and signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before being re-signed to the Giants' active roster in October.
Unfortunately for him, he was cut again in 2024 after training camp.
Corbin was never able to gain any significant playing time to show what he could do, so the opportunity to do that in the UFL was welcomed.
This season, he led the San Antonio Brahmas in rushing. He rushed 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns. That included a 57-yard run en route to an impressive 5.3 yards per attempt season average.
He also had 138 receiving yards and 252 kick return yards. He was named a first-team All-UFL performer. He already knows this offense and is familiar with this regime.
He could come in and fill a role on special teams as well as a third back that can come in and hit a home run.
The problem, though, is that the Giants' running back room, if it remains healthy, is currently stacked with Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Devin Singletary, and rookie Cam Skattebo locks, which means Eric Gray, Rushawn Baker, and Dante Miller are already fighting for potential one remaining opening at the position.
WR Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
Cain is the only one of the three listed in this piece who has not played on the Giants, but he is the only one who has spent the most time in an NFL jersey. Cain spent his first season and a half with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.
That year, he appeared in seven games. He was picked up off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers and eventually appeared in six games for the Steelers over the next season and a half.
He also spent a little time with the Ravens, Eagles, Bills, and Panthers. Ultimately, he was unable to secure enough reps and targets to demonstrate that he could be a valuable asset on a team.
With the Stallions, Cain has been given the chance to flourish as a receiver and show his true abilities. Over the past two seasons in the UFL, he has been a key member of a dominant squad that claimed the UFL championship in 2024 and has a chance to repeat this achievement this season.
He has 60 receptions for 927 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was also a major factor in kickoff returns, compiling 674 return yards.
In 2025, he was named an All-UFL first-team performer. His 18.2 yards-per-catch was phenomenal and showcased his big-play ability.
At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Cain could be a legit “X” option for the Giants in a depth role, as his size and speed combination make him a great asset.
