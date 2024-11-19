Three Veteran Quarterback Options Giants Should Consider in 2025
With Daniel Jones benched for the remainder of the 2024 season, the New York Giants are running with Tommy DeVito, previously their emergency quarterback, for the remainder of the season.
While DeVito has a chance to make the job his for the long term, it’s widely anticipated the Giants will either turn to the draft or explore adding a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge until they find their long-term solution.
There are still seven more weeks to go before the Giants find out where they will be in the 2025 draft order (they are currently fifth). In the interim, here are some veteran options who are set to become free agents after this year that could draw the Giants’ interest.
Justin Fields, Steelers
Justin Fields, a former No. 1 draft pick, represents an exciting option for the Giants due to his dynamic skill set. Fields has impressed with his mobility and playmaking skills as a passer and runner. His ability to escape the pressure and create plays with his legs has made him a dangerous quarterback in the right system.
While he has faced challenges with consistency, particularly in his decision-making and accuracy, Fields has shown flashes of brilliance that suggest he could be a star in the NFL.
Although Fields has his ups and downs, his potential remains undeniable. Fields could bring a new dimension to the Giants’ offense, adding a versatile element that allows them to diversify their playbook and stretch defenses.
With the right coaching and system in place, Fields could develop into a long-term solution for the Giants and provide them with the type of mobile quarterback increasingly valued in the NFL.
Sam Darnold, Vikings
Sam Darnold, the former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, represents a high-risk, high-reward option for the Giants. Darnold has shown flashes of talent throughout his career, especially this season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he had a 5-0 start and earned NFC Player of the Month in September.
Darnold presents an opportunity for the Giants to bring in a quarterback with untapped potential. If the Giants are willing to invest in his development, Darnold could benefit from a fresh start and the right coaching to unlock his abilities. While he’s been inconsistent in the past, his talent and ability to make explosive throws could provide the Giants with a quarterback who could grow into the role with time.
Andy Dalton, Panthers
Andy Dalton, a seasoned veteran with over a decade of experience in the NFL, would offer the Giants a reliable and steady option under center. Known for his leadership, poise in the pocket, and ability to manage games, Dalton has proven himself capable of starting for multiple franchises, including the Cincinnati Bengals, where he led the team to five consecutive playoff appearances.
Dalton brings experience and reliability—qualities that could stabilize the offense while the team works to rebuild.
While he may not offer the mobility or explosive playmaking of younger quarterbacks like Fields or Darnold, Dalton’s consistent performance and leadership would be an asset for New York and its young depth chart. He could be the steadying force the Giants need as they transition and search for a long-term solution under center.