Tom Brady to call NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders in Week 1
Future Hall of Famer and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady’s first broadcasting assignment for the 2025 NFL season will be the New York Giants’ regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, whom the Giants will see later in the season, will be joining the color commentary with Kevin Burkhardt and the Fox Sports crew for the NFC East showdown on September 7.
The Giants and Commanders have both had busy offseasons to make their mark this season and establish themselves in a division that hosts the reigning Super Bowl champions. This Week's 1 rivalry offers a chance to set the tone and have some bragging rights against your division rival.
Fox has dropped its full broadcast list for Week 1on Monday, with a star-studded lineup of commentators and analysts for the opening broadcasts. Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver will call the San Francisco 49ers’ visit to Seattle a key NFC West showdown.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Megan Olivi will be in Atlanta for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Falcons game, while Kevin Kugler, Moose Johnston, and Allison Williams handle the Cleveland Browns’ home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Other Week 1 assignments include Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, and Jen Hale covering the Carolina Panthers’ road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, and Kristina Pink calling the Tennessee Titans’ trip to Denver to face the Broncos.
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will also be back this season in the broadcast booth, providing insights and explanations for the officiating throughout the season.
The Giants and the Commanders game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium. Washington, lede by new heqad coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, swept the Giants last year.
