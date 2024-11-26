Tommy DeVito Hopes to Be Ready to Face Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito admitted Tuesday that his whole body is sore after taking his first game snaps on Sunday of the season in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But DeVito, who showed up on the Giants injury report as limited (projected due to the walkthrough nature of the practice), said he’s determined to play on Thursday when the Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys for a Thanksgiving date.
“The plan is to play, yeah,” DeVito said on Tuesday after practice. “We'll see how I feel tomorrow. Hopefully wake up feeling a little bit better after I get some more treatment today. Looking forward to tomorrow.”
Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t sound quite as confident in DeVito being ready for Thursday, saying that he was “hopeful” of DeVito being ready but adding, “It's not 100 percent.”
DeVito himself said he wasn’t sure if he could throw at full velocity. “We'll see; I'm not sure. I haven't really tested it. I'm kind of still just recovering. It's like a bruise. You don't want to aggravate it too much,” he said.
DeVito took a beating in Sunday’s loss, where he was hit nine times and sacked four. On one such hit, he had to come out of the game for a play, yielding to Drew Lock, but DeVito then returned on the very next play after gathering his wits.
DeVito said that if this were a regular week with the game being played on Sunday instead of Thursday, he would have no doubts about being good to go.
“Hundred percent,” he said. “I think if it was a regular week, it's Tuesdays usually when things settle into your body when you get hit on Sundays. Usually Mondays, a little sore. Tuesdays are usually the worst days.
“So, having an extra four or five days after that usually helps. But obviously, this week it's very different, so that's why I'm looking forward to (Wednesday).”
If DeVito cannot play, Drew Lock, who has been the No. 2 quarterback all season but passed over for DeVito as the starter once former quarterback Daniel Jones was benched, will get the start.
“Always got to be ready,” Lock said. “No matter what the week, no matter what the situation is, just play like you're going to go in there. My mindset didn't change this week, and we'll see how the rest of the week shakes out.”
Lock praised DeVito for how he played in his first start this season.
“He fought. I was proud of the way he played,” he said. “Went back, watched film with him. Obviously, there's a couple of plays he wants back, but I thought he played well.”
Lock, who has vowed to support DeVito in every way possible, said there were a few little wrinkles that still need to be ironed out, like protection and timing with the feet, but overall, he gave his friend a glowing review.
“He was seeing the field well, even regurgitating it on the sideline, what he was seeing, what he was thinking, what he wanted to do. I thought he was playing smart, playing fast. I thought he played well,” Lock said.