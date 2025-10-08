Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl Involving NY Giants QB Russell Wilson
The New York Giants were widely regarded as Russell Wilson's last chance to establish himself as a viable starting quarterback.
Although issues were abundant beyond his control — a weak offensive line, poor play-calling, and a shortage of impactful pass-catchers — he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
Fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll already benched the Super Bowl XLVIII champion, ending his stint as the veteran bridge quarterback much sooner than he hoped. As long as Jaxson Dart is healthy, Wilson will likely not throw a pass for the Giants. Therefore, the optimal outcome is to send him elsewhere.
The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4, giving general manager Joe Schoen some time to negotiate a deal. The Giants "were not actively shopping" Wilson as of Oct. 4, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, but his name remains in the rumor mill.
A team could benefit from adding an experienced signal-caller, so a potential market could emerge for the 2019 second-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection.
"The acquiring team would owe Wilson only the prorated portion of his $2 million base salary while giving up what sources believe would be a Day 3 draft pick," Jones said.
Since seasoned gunslinger Jameis Winston is also on the roster, there is little incentive for New York to retain Wilson for the entirety of the campaign. Schoen should try to get whatever he can for a 36-year-old backup on an expiring contract.
NY Giants have their QB1, but maybe Wilson can help another team
The Giants committed $10.5 million guaranteed to Wilson in the hopes of adding professionalism and explosiveness to the offense. Following a three-week run as a starter, it now makes sense for the front office to end this union. New York may have to wait a bit before acting, however.
Like Jones noted, no team is actively pursuing Russell Wilson quite yet, but desperation could certainly set in before the deadline.
The 2017 passing touchdowns leader endured some low moments earlier this season -- he threw the ball out of bounds with the game essentially on the line versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 -- but Wilson also showed that he is still capable of posting mammoth numbers under the right circumstances.
He completed 30-of-41 passes for 450 yards, three touchdowns, and a 13.6 average depth of target in a Sept. 14 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys. While a miscommunication with wide receiver Malik Nabers led to a brutal interception in overtime, Wilson made several impressive throws.
A quarterback-needy squad should have that performance in the back of its mind over the next few weeks.
Teams that may want to provide some additional guidance for their young starters, such as the Tennessee Titans or New Orleans Saints, are seemingly logical fits. The competitor in Wilson wants to lead a franchise to the playoffs, but he must recognize his current reality. The end is near.
However, he could have just enough gas left to convince someone to do business with the Giants. It would be a practical scenario for all involved, as well as a painful admission that yet another QB was unable to survive in the Meadowlands.
In the meantime, Wilson is tasked with helping Jaxson Dart and the team prepare for competition.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.