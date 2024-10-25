Two Giants Rookie Defenders Get Kudos for Week 7 Performances
When the New York Giants look back at their humiliating performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, there were very few positives to extract from the lopsided 28-3 home affair, but still, two young members of the team’s defensive secondary were able to catch some recognition from their individual outings.
Coming off a quiet offensive display in Week 7 against Cincinnati, the Giants were outright pummeled on both sides of the football by their NFC East rival and former running back Saquon Barkley. The offense couldn’t find a spark to push themselves anywhere near the endzone and ended up finishing another stinker with 119 total yards and three points.
On the defensive end, things were looking pretty good for about a quarter as the Giants kept the Eagles away from the paint until their fourth possession of the contest. Then all hell broke loose on them, with Barkley gashing his former team 17 times for 176 yards and a touchdown to lead the offensive onslaught that has plagued New York in several games this season.
However, among the murky waters stood the efforts of two novice defenders among Shane Bowen’s crew, notably slot corner Dru Phillips and strong safety Tyler Nubin, who were both named to CBS Sports’ weekly list of the top rookie performers from Week 7.
Phillips, the Giants' trending third-round pick out of Kentucky, ranked second on the list behind Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and was highly praised for his near-perfect coverage, which prevented Philadelphia from causing speedy damage in the slot.
In 45 snaps Sunday, 17 of which came from coverage, the 22-year-old cornerback made two tackles, both being stops and only allowed one reception for -2 yards to DeVonta Smith. His playmaking rendered Smith’s day meaningless as he flew down from the secondary and evaded a block to disrupt a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage to the receiver.
Phillips finished the day without allowing a single target against him and a 75.4 coverage grade, his third-best grade of the 2024 season. In seven games this year, he continues to shine among the best slot corners in the league, allowing just 11 receptions for 46 yards, 59 yards after the catch, and zero touchdowns to opposing pass catchers.
His efforts have been more impressive in man coverage, where he holds the 10th most snaps for rookies at the position. Phillips has yet to allow a reception in man coverage schemes and has kept opponents to 7.5 average distance of target, which is good for the best numbers in the 2024 draft class.
Meanwhile, Nubin ranked five spots below Phillips and gave the Giants the only team with two rookies on the honored list. His kudos came from another accountable afternoon in coverage and racking up the tackles while playing down in the box, something he has been excelling at all season as the Giants’ best-producing defender.
In his 66 snaps against the Eagles, the second-round pick had his third game in a row with nine tackles and fourth as the defense’s leading guy. He also finished with a season-high 67.2 coverage grade that came off two aerial stops, and one lone reception allowed for a measly five-yard gain.
Nubin has been running away with the title in the stops department, holding 48 (17 solo) that are pacing Shane Bowen’s group and outscoring the next guy at his position, Jason Pinnock, by 15 tackles. He has rallied 27 in the last three contests to serve as one of the most consistent playmakers in the defensive huddle.
Nubin hasn’t waned from being highly proficient in both man and zone coverage looks. In the former, he has the most snaps among rookies, the second-least receptions (3), and the fifth-lowest yards allowed (15). His zone work has given opponents a little more, but still under six receptions and 64 yards with 16 after the catch.
While he’s still waiting for the elusive forced turnover opportunity and his first sack, which he had two in college, Nubin is slowly providing the Giants with a savvy, aggressive playmaker who is filling the void left by the departure of Xavier McKinney in free agency.
The Giants might not have a lot to hang their hats on this season, but their draft class has come together quite favorably for general manager Joe Schoen, whose previous class hasn’t looked as good or remained with the franchise.
Phillips and Nubin should continue to be named as the headlines for their defensive performances, win or loss, giving hope for a tough unit to face in the future.