Wan'Dale Robinson the Biggest Under-the-Radar Player on Giants' Roster
All eyes might be on receiver Malik Nabers, the latest New York Giants receiver chosen in the draft during the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, but Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes that another receiver selected by the current regime might be flying so much under the radar that he could end up taking a few people by surprise.
That player is receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the Giants' second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2022, Schoen’s first draft class as Giants general manager.
"After quietly logging an impressive 76.1% catch rate over his first two NFL seasons, the third-year slot target is primed for even more opportunities, thanks to the addition of the explosive Malik Nabers out wide,” Benjamin said. “With or without Daniel Jones under center, his numbers should be on the rise.”
When Robinson was initially drafted, people were left scratching their heads over how the Giants planned to deploy the diminutive receiver, especially after they had spent a first-round pick on receiver Kadarius Toney the year prior.
But it wasn’t long before the Giants’ plan for Robinson became known. Although he appeared in six games due to a torn ACL, Robinson’s quickness and shiftiness allowed the Giants to deploy him in numerous ways, including on jet sweeps, in the slot, on end-arounds, and out wide.
He finished his injury-shortened rookie campaign with 23 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown., and had appeared to turn the corner after an initial slow start by posting a nine-catch, 100-yard performance against the Lions in Week 11 of that season, the game in which he tore his ACL.
Robinson worked hard to make it back in time for the 2023 season. After spending all of last summer on the PUP list, he was activated just before the start of the season. He was inactive for the first two games as he worked himself back into football conditioning following his limited summer, and it was only a matter of time before he was off to the races.
Robinson led the team with 60 catches, posting 525 yards and one touchdown in 15 games. Fully healthy, Robinson proved he could be a playmaker, with his 78.9 percent catch rate leading all Giants wideouts, which had at least 20 receptions.
Having had a full off-season to train rather than train and rehab, Robinson looks ready to contribute in 2024. He quietly had a solid spring, his confidence level at an all-time high since being drafted.
“I feel like I'm kind of back to myself all the way,” Robinson said. “Having a full off-season to train and not have to rehab was a really big deal to me just to be able to go back home and do everything I was able to do and get back to myself.”
One thing Robinson hopes to display this year is his explosiveness, which he admitted might have been compromised at first as he was getting his feet back underneath him following his return from injury.
“No question about it,” he said with a smile when asked if he thought he could be that explosive playmaker the Giants want in their offense.
“Obviously, just being able to go out there and do what I have to do and now just feeling all of the way healthy, I feel like I can do everything I need to do.”
And what is it that he’d like to do for the offense?
“I'm just there to do whatever I'm supposed to,” he said. “At the end of the day, whatever my role may be, just getting open, doing what I'm supposed to do, getting open on third down for (quarterback) Daniel (Jones) and just going out there to make plays.”
Robinson has quietly garnered attention around the league, having received praise from Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who called the former Wildcat a “sleeper.”
The addition of Nabers should do wonders for the Giants receivers. It’s believed that Nabers will draw lots of attention, leaving the underneath game open for guys like Robinson to gain yards after the catch.
Robinson’s confidence for the year ahead has been boosted by his work in the off-season, which he hopes will be a precursor to what’s to come.
“I would say in this off-season, I hit some numbers that I hadn't hit ever, so it was pretty nice to see that,” he said. Hopefully, being able to hit those numbers fully in pads and just show that explosiveness out there on the field.