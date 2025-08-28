What Cowboys' Trade of OLB Micah Parsons Means for NY Giants
That huge blast of wind you likely just felt is coming from East Rutherford, where the New York Giants are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief following the news of the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
For those who haven’t heard, the Cowboys sent disgruntled outside linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for two first-round draft picks and All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Parsons, meanwhile, who was seeking a new contract, became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $188 million contract that averages out to $47 million per year.
For four seasons (2021-24), the New York Giants' offense had to contend with neutralizing the Dallas Cowboys' pass-rushing duo of Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parso, which proved to be a nightmare.
But after Lawrence departed the Cowboys for the Seahawks in free agency following the 2024 season and with the latest news that Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, there is a huge sigh of relieve over at 1925 Giants Drive in East Rutherford that they will no longer have to face that game-wrecking duo which combined for 706 tackles, 30 forced fumbles and 114 sacks twice a year.
Parsons, who will bring the Cowboys two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal, famously carried on the tormenting of Giants quarterbacks and the Giants' offense in general.
According to TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast), in games Parsons played against the Giants, New York managed 5.7 yards per play, 133.2 yards per game, 4.9 yards per rushing attempt, and 6.9 yards per pass attempt.
In games that Parsons did not play against the Giants, New York averaged 6.2 yards per play, 4.7 yards per rush, and 8.6 yards per pass attempt.
The Giants will still see Parsons again this season, assuming he’s healthy, when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 on November 4.
The Cowbys, who are entering their first season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, will have a huge task in trying to fill that pass-rushing power they’ve lost. But don’t expect the Giants or the Eagles, or the Commanders, for that matter, to feel bad for their NFC rival.
