What Do NY Giants Need to See vs. the Jets in Preseason Game 2?
It was hard to complain about very much in the New York Giants' win over Buffalo in the preseason opener, but here comes the hard part: building on their success in back-to-back weeks.
Head coach Brian Daboll will be watching closely for some repeat performances and keeping a watchful eye on those players who must pick it up a notch in Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The joint practices between the two teams also offered some interesting scenarios. For example, how well will rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter do if he sees more snaps than he did in a small sample size vs. the Bills, and after his production slowed down a bit this past week?
And will Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson (assuming he plays) break out of cornerback Paulson Adebo's shadow after the defender handcuffed him?
These are just some of the things on the radar that Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino explains in the latest episode.
