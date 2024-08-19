What is Giants’ Most Concerning Roster Weakness?
The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster will be unveiled in less than two weeks. While there is much to be excited about in terms of improvements made to the talent and depth at certain positions, some unanswered questions remain that may or may not be resolved by the time training camp comes to an end this week.
According to Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department, the Giants’ five biggest weaknesses (in order) are quarterback, cornerback, running back, safety, and tight end. The B/R scouts also opine that veteran safety Micah Hyde needs to be the one player the Giants need to add now, given the Giants’ youth and inexperience at safety.
Anyone who has watched the daily training camp practices will probably agree that the No. 1 top weakness is cornerback, specifically the starter opposite Deonte Banks.
That job was supposed to be third-year man Cor’Dale Flott’s to lose, but Flott is again missing time due to an injury, leaving Nick McCoud as the starter.
In addition, rookie Dru Phillips, the projected starting slot cornerback, has been nicked up to the point where he’s only played in four preseason coverage snaps this summer, missing last week’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans.
We can talk about the unit's performance–just three pass breakups and one interception–but clearly, the depth is the most glaring issue that not only needs to be addressed but is why we have cornerback at the top of the priority list.
Our second biggest concern is swing tackle. The Giants starting offensive tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, have been solid this summer, but behind them, no one from a group that has included Matt Nelson, Yodney Cajuste, Joshua Ezeudu, and Evan Neal, has really stood out as the potential swing tackle should injuries strike.
Our concern with the Giants' running backs and tight ends isn’t as high as B/R’s scouts'. While the Giants' running game didn’t exactly post huge numbers last week against the Texans, a good part of that was due to the run blocking, which was not quite on the level as the pass blocking.
As for the quarterback position, Daniel Jones played in one half of a preseason game in which he had a mixed bag, and some of his post-snap decision-making left something to be desired.
That said, Jones is locked in as the starter until he’s not, as head coach Brian Daboll, a noted quarterback whisperer, looks to get Jones back on track to being the quarterback he was in 2022.
The higher level of concern at this position also likely stems from the fact that neither Drew Lock nor Tommy DeVito has pulled ahead in the quasi-competition at the position.
At this point, the Giants seem willing to roll with what they have in the hopes that an improved offensive line and skill position players help mask any deficiencies in the position.