What Jaxson Dart Loves About the Giants' Offense
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is the latest to land the title of aerial savior for the New York Giants, who acquired his services with the 25th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft following a first-round trade with the Texans.
Having established himself as a dual-threat talent in Oxford, Dart lauded the matching nature of the New York offense curated by Brian Daboll in his first comments in Metropolitan Blue.
"I just love how versatile it is," Dart said. "It's a well-balanced offense that can attack every blade of grass at every level. Coach Daboll does an amazing job of putting his players in the best situation to succeed. I think that's all you can ask for from a quarterback and an offense.”
Dart, who will soon get to know his new teammates, likes the group he’ll soon join.
"We have some young pieces I think we can continue to grow off of, and then some vets who have done it at the highest level and won some of the biggest games. So I can't wait to be a part of that and, really, just learn and absorb as much as I can," he said.
Dart ranks at or near the top of several major Ole Miss records next to a name quite familiar to Giants fans: Eli Manning. But for all of Manning's obvious accomplishments in both shades of blue, it's pretty clear that Dart carries a mobile ability that he never had and one that's almost essential to survival in the modern NFL.
In addition to his aerial antics, Dart made a name for himself as a rusher, placing 18th in Rebels history in the category, near notable names like John Avery and Dexter McCluster.
Daboll clarified that Dart's start will come from a learner's perspective, working behind one of those "big game" veterans in Russell Wilson, whose Super Bowl triumph came at MetLife Stadium. But Dart is enthusiastic about what he can offer, especially after overseeing Josh Allen's rise to stardom in Buffalo.
"Watching Josh's success from afar, I saw that just as a football fan," Dart recalled. "I think that anytime you see success like that, just as a competitor, as a quarterback, you really appreciate that from a coach, and you definitely want to be coached by somebody just like that."
