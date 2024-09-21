What One Matchup Could Be Most Influential in Giants-Browns Game?
This week, Cleveland Browns on SI publisher Brendan Gulick drops by with answers to five questions about the New York Giants' Week 3 opponent.
How much of a concern is the current state of the Browns offensive line?
BG: I am not ready to sound the full-blown alarm bells, but it's a concern. I thought Dawand Jones played better in Week 2 vs. Jacksonville than some other analysts did, but they miss Jack Conklin and Jed Wills.
There was some optimism that Conklin might be able to play this week, but he injured his hamstring late in the week and will not suit up. I think that group is playing solidly enough on the inside. I'd really like to see them get their feet underneath them over the next couple of weeks, though.
Deshaun Watson hasn’t exactly panned out for the Browns. What do you think has been the biggest reason for this?
BG: That's a tough question to answer succinctly because I think it's probably a complicated response.
Watson has dealt with a lot over the last few years, on and off the field. I'm certainly not sticking up for him; he has created a lot of that mess.
But on the field, his inability to stay healthy certainly hampered his play. He's supposedly back at 100 percent, so no excuses are moving forward. The offense looked average at best against Dallas in the season-opener but took a step forward last week in Jacksonville.
There's no doubt that the Browns' ability to win a Super Bowl this year rests largely on Deshuan's shoulders. He needs to play like the star that he's being paid to be.
Myles Garrett has missed two practices (Wednesday and Thursday). What’s your gut feeling about his availability this weekend if he plays?
BG: I expect Garrett to play this weekend, but I'm not sure if he's going to be quite as effective as usual. But if anyone is capable of exceeding expectations, it's the best defensive player in the NFL.
Which matchup do you think will be most influential in the outcome of this game?
BG: I will be watching Kayvon Thibodeaux against whichever Browns offensive tackle he is lining up against. After Brian Burns popped up on the injury report late in the week, I think the Giants need a big game from Thibodeaux if they are going to have success defensively.
They need to get consistent pressure on Watson the way Dallas did. If I'm the Giants, I want to try to keep Watson in a chaotic pocket. He likes to get out and make plays with his feet, even when the defense hasn't dictated that he has to do that.
Kayvon could have a really good game and not necessarily come up with a bunch of sacks or pressures. But controlling his side of the defense would be a huge help.
If you could “steal” a Giant from their roster, which player would you pick and why?
BG: Trying not to pick a cop out answer here, but Malik Nabers looks like the real deal early on.
I know the Browns have Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy on the roster right now, but for the longest time it felt like Cleveland was missing a really explosive play-making wide receiver. I think just about every team in the league would love to have Nabers lining up on the outside.