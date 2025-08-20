What We’ve Learned About the NY Giants This Preseason
So far this preseason, the New York Giants look like a team still sorting out its flaws, but also one showing signs of a huge step forward. The numbers tell part of the story, but the way this roster is shaping up feels different from a year ago. With one more tune-up before Week 1, the picture is coming into focus — and it’s exciting.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been the headline. His decision-making and accuracy have carried over quickly, completing 74.3% of his throws for 291 yards and two touchdowns. The advanced metrics echo the same point: a 74.1 overall grade, a 117.7 passer rating, and no turnover-worthy plays.
He’s been pressured, but he’s not panicking, turning only 9.1% of those pressures into sacks — he’s been sacked once. For a rookie, that kind of pocket poise is hard to ignore, especially right off the bat for someone transitioning from the college scene.
The Bigger Picture on Both Sides of the Ball
The offense as a whole has leaned heavily on the passing game, and for good reason. Russell Wilson still has enough arm talent to stretch the field, but he can’t mask protection issues with mobility the way he used to. In two starts, Wilson has completed 73.3% of his passes for 139 yards, including a massive 80-yard strike to UDFA receiver Beaux Collins.
The offensive line has been steady, allowing just two sacks on 89 attempts, and with Andrew Thomas’ return after nearly a year off, the group has the chance to reach another level.
If he stays healthy, this could finally be the most competent front the Giants have fielded in years. That strength and stability have powered a league-best 724 passing yards and 362 receiving yards per game, with the unit ranking second in scoring at 32.5 points per contest.
The run game is almost there and looks more developed than last season. Tyrone Tracy Jr., who topped 1,100 yards last season, has been solid with 48 yards on 10 preseason carries, but the blocking hasn’t consistently opened lanes.
Dante Miller has carved out value in the passing game, ranking fourth league-wide in receiving yards, but the Giants still lack a consistent ground attack they can rely on, which may fix itself with a healthy Thomas returning. Until the line stays healthy and starts moving bodies, the run game will remain more of a complement than a weapon.
On defense, the edges look ready. Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux have been disruptive all preseason, validating why the Giants’ front was ranked No. 1 in the league this summer.
The concern is inside. When Dexter Lawrence II is on the field, the run defense holds up. When he’s not, the middle softens. That kind of dependence on one player is a problem for a unit with aspirations to compete this season.
Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter has also flashed his strength, speed, and size, which created four hurries and held up well in tackling and pass-rush situations. But his overall grade reflects his adjustment, and his role in 2025 will likely be as a situational piece while the rest develops.
Through two games, the Giants have shown they can throw the ball and collapse the pocket. They’ve also shown they still struggle to run between the tackles and stop opponents from doing the same. The difference this preseason is that the strengths feel strong enough to build around, while the weaknesses look like problems that can be managed rather than fatal flaws.
The preseason reveals direction. And right now, the Giants are pointing toward a season that could be steadier, tougher, and more competitive than the last. Giants fans are keenly aware of the fact that it’s only the preseason. Still, it’s also been difficult to suppress excitement after having seen rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart emerge as one of the top rookies this summer in competitive games.
