Dante Miller Earning NY Giants' Major Yardage
East Rutherford, N.J. - “Miller Time” has taken on a whole new meaning for the New York Giants this preseason.
Fewer “bubble” hopefuls are taking advantage of their late summer opportunities better than Dante Miller, a second-year running back who is fighting for a roster spot.
With Eric Gray (PUP) and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) sidelined, Miller came in after Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary during Saturday's 31-12 preseason win against the New York Jets and added to his already strong case for a roster spot.
Miller's great pace was no less thrilling: the Columbia/South Carolina alum was one of the Giants' top receivers on Saturday, picking up 43 yards on four receptions in the 31-12 victory. Each of Miller's four receptions extended blue scoring drives, including two on third down during the opener's second half.
"Everybody's doing their job, o-line's handling their business," Miller said, sharing the love after the game. "We're executing at a very high level. Everybody knows what they're doing on a high level. We practice these things every day, so we're doing exactly what we're doing."
To Miller's point, the Giants (2-0) have scored the most points among NFC teams this preseason entering Sunday's play. Such prowess, something the points and yardage-starved Giants will take even if it comes in the supposedly meaningless preseason, is most welcome as New York prepares to embark on a new offensive era.
Miller spent most of last season on the New York practice squad after going undrafted following a collegiate career partly staged in Manhattan. He would appear in two games, primarily in a special teams role, and picked up one tackle. Residing among the relatively stagnant nature of the practice squad was no issue for Miller, who used the time to better study the New York playbook.
"Playbook is the biggest thing," Miller said. "When you're on the football field, you get different blocking assignments as a running back, there are different route assignments, there are different things that happen on the fly. You've got to be able to understand those things in a second. So I feel like, this year, I have a way better understanding of that."
The Giants' ailing reserve rushers have allowed Miller to showcase his athleticism, as he has been one of the favorite targets of the expansive quarterback room. He was the top receiver in the Week 1 win over Buffalo, which saw him tally 80 on seven grabs.
Like any fringe roster man, Miller is seeking to control only what he can control. He praised what he couldn't alter on Saturday, crediting the offensive line for opening up lanes for him on screens.
"You've just got to trust that the guys in front do their job ... I'm going to do my job, so it's 11-on-11 football," Miller said. "They've got to trust. A screen is not going to work if somebody doesn't do the job. We've been executing at a very high level, as we should."
Despite his box score prowess, Miller's best chance to make blue contributions appears to be as a specialist, and he lived up to that reputation on Saturday: before entering the backfield, Miller downed a Jamie Gillian punt at the Jets' five-yard line, limiting the green offensive options and potential on a drive before halftime.
"Special teams is a big thing. If you're not that first running back up, you've got to play special teams," Miller, having played the gunner spot in college, said. "No matter what I've got to do to help the team, I'm there, whether it's punt block, kickoff return, kickoff, I'm there. I'm not worried about any of that. Like I'm going to go out there and handle my job, handle my assignment to the best of my ability."
Miller will get one more game time chance to make his roster case on Thursday night when the Giants face the New England Patriots at home (8 p.m. ET, WNBC/Amazon Prime Video).
