Where Can Giants Take Advantage of the New Orleans Saints?
Let's check in with Bob Rose of New Orleans Saints On SI managing editor Bob Rose for some answers to questions about the New York Giants’ next opponent.
What, if any, changes have you noticed that have made a difference for the Saints since dismissing Dennis Allen?
I haven't noticed many schematic changes for the Saints on offense or defense since the dismissal of Allen. What has been a noticeable difference is in the intensity of the entire team on the field. You also can't help but notice that Rizzi is a much bigger gambler than Allen ever was. We've seen this team execute fake punts, fourth-down calls, and generally be more liberal with their personnel packages.
The Saints defense looks like it’s been a disaster this season. What do you view as the biggest issue with it?
The biggest issue with the entire New Orleans defense all season has been tackling at all three levels. This might be the worst tackling team in the NFL in terms of both fundamentals and effort.
A lack of a consistent pass rush has certainly affected this team in a very negative way. However, an even bigger weakness has been the fact that the Saints have no powerful space-eater in the middle.
Opponents have been able to run inside on New Orleans with ease and have easy cutback opportunities because of the void in the middle of this defense.
Saints QB Spencer Rattler intrigued me as a potential Day 3 developmental player in this draft. What can you tell us about his development?
Rattler has shown me exactly what he was through his collegiate career--a competitive player with a wonderful arm. However, just like in college, I have big questions about his ability to read defenses.
The thing about Rattler's development is that he received valuable in-game experience. I also think it's telling that the Saints didn't feel comfortable enough with that development to keep him as #2 quarterback once Derek Carr was healthy. Still a developmental project with intriguing physical traits.
Derek Carr has been up and down this season. What has been his biggest issue, and do you anticipate him being back as the Saints quarterback next year?
Carr hasn't had a bad year statistically. He's completed 68% of his throws with 14 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions, and throws a great deep ball. Having said that, he's still a limited quarterback who holds on to the ball too long in critical moments and shows infuriating indecisiveness at times.
Most Saints fans will hate this, but Carr will be the team's quarterback in 2025. In fact, New Orleans will likely restructure his contract this offseason to create needed cap space. Carr is definitely not the long-term answer, but the Saints see him as a serviceable quarterback as they rebuild other more pressing needs.
Give me one matchup on offense and defense that has you most concerned about this game from a Saints perspective.
With the way New Orleans has defended the run, every opponent is troubling in this area. Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary haven't had great years, but both are talented enough to make plays against an underachieving Saints defense.
On offense, tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning have quietly had solid years. Still, this matchup against the Giants is concerning with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns on the edge.
Especially worrisome is Penning going up against either defender. Penning has had major troubles against athletic rushers throughout his career. Burns, who had some big games against the Saints when with the Panthers, or Thibodeaux could have productive days on the outside.