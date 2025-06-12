Where Giants' 2025 Draft Class Ranked in Terms of Experience
Across all sports, scouts' obsession with potential and physical gifts can sometimes cloud judgment and overshadow the value of collegiate credentials during draft season. It is crucial to find that sweet spot where natural talent and experience coalesce.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen aimed to do just that in April, emphasizing upside while also bringing in rookies who have the production to back up their promise.
The results look good on paper, so good that multiple analysts believe New York's 2025 NFL Draft class could be one of the best hauls the franchise has ever assembled. But is the group too green?
Given the sense of urgency that is permeating MetLife Stadium, Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need rookies who can contribute to winning football relatively quickly. While that is admittedly a lot to ask of young players, the organization is confident it has identified prospects who can handle it.
The Giants' 2025 class ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of experience, notes Pro Football Focus. The seven newcomers combined to log 14,492 snaps in college, ranking 16th in the NFL.
Are these incoming Giants players ready to make the jump?
Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart led the way with a 3,125 snap count, illustrating the ample opportunities he received in his three-year run at Oxford (he also started six games for USC as a freshman).
There are concerns that the 22-year-old did not spend enough time operating in a pro-style offense, a byproduct of Lane Kiffin's RPO-heavy system. However, Dart gained plenty of high-level experience.
The No. 25 overall pick competed in the extremely demanding SEC, and although his performance noticeably dipped in league play last season, he gleaned invaluable wisdom.
Dart faced more adversity than people realize. He played behind an offensive line that sometimes struggled against stronger competition and was also forced to weather the month-long absence of No. 1 wide receiver Tre Harris. Perhaps those challenges will better prepare the 6-foot-2 signal-caller for the volatility that awaits him in the NFL.
In addition to Dart, cornerback Korie Black, running back Cam Skattebo, and defensive tackle Darius Alexander all join the Giants with 2,000-plus snaps under their belt. Highly touted pass-usher Abdul Carter comes in at 1,836, but that number should carry far more weight when considering the nature of those snaps.
The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft excelled at both off-ball linebacker and along the edge during his time with Penn State. Versatility arguably takes precedence over longevity, a trait that rookie offensive lineman Marcus Mbow also embodies.
The Purdue alum played both right tackle and right guard and is willing to move all over the offensive line for New York if necessary. He brings vital depth in the short term and has the athleticism to lock down long-term starting duties.
Skattebo and Alexander not only possess ample experience, but they also bring a unique toughness to the Giants. The former flourished with Arizona State after beginning his college career at Sacramento State, and the latter established himself as one of the premier run-stoppers in the country throughout his five-year stint at Toledo.
And tight end Thomas Fidone, despite registering less than 1,000 snaps for Nebraska, possesses a profound level of life experience. He suffered two ACL tears, requiring him to use every fiber of his being to land on an NFL team. If Fidone can make the 53-man roster, Big Blue could maybe benefit from his perseverance.
When assessing what each Giants rookie has accomplished to this point and considering what they can achieve in the pros, this roster could contain a crucial balance. It is no exaggeration to say that this incoming class will be instrumental in propelling the franchise forward.
