Where Can the Giants Realistically Steal a Game in 2025?
You will hear about how difficult the New York Giants' 2025 schedule is for the entire season, but the truth is that it does not matter.
This team must find a way to win not just over the competition they are perceived to be better than or on the same level as, but also over competition that the outside world believes is better.
Every schedule contains opportunities for upsets, places where it sets up well for a team to slip in and get a victory nobody saw coming.
Last season, nobody would have predicted that the Giants would go on a West Coast trip and beat the Seahawks in front of the 12s. However, a few factors, which may seem innocuous but can tip the scales in favor of the underdog, allowed them to come away with the victory.
What contributing factors lead to “stealing” a game?
Normally, three factors can help a team steal a win during the season.
The favorite constantly underestimates the first. The Giants entered Week 5 with a 1-3 record; their one win was an unimpressive road victory over the Browns.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks were 3-1 and feeling good about their chances of winning the division, while San Francisco struggled with injuries and the Cardinals struggled with consistency. Welcoming in the Giants felt like an automatic win.
The second factor in stealing a game is usually some scheduling advantage. In Week 4, the Giants played a Thursday night game against the Cowboys. That left them a short week to prepare for Dallas, so a reduced game plan was necessary with players still feeling the effects from their Week 3 game.
But that also meant they got a mini bye week, giving them extra days to prepare for Seattle. They were able to add more wrinkles to the game plan and study their opponent longer. It also means that the players have more time to be healthy. More treatment for ailments and better recovery.
Stealing a game in the NFL typically comes down to the players. One of your team's regular stars goes above and beyond their normal output, a role player has a career game, or a unit has an outstanding performance.
These outlier performances are usually enough to tilt the game's balance in favor of the underdog. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. ran 18 times for 129 yards.
It's impressive because the Seahawks had one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. The Giants' pass rush also brought quarterback Geno Smith down seven times. Dexter Lawrence and DJ Davidson combined for five sacks. The defense held Seattle to 20 points.
Where can the Giants steal a game in 2025?
This season, two weeks in the schedule feel like good, realistic opportunities to steal a game, again defined as winning a game the team is predicted to lose. Those two games are Week 7 at Denver and Week 9 against the 49ers.
The Giants will travel to Denver in Week 7 with that same mini bye week created by the Thursday night game. That means the Giants will have the time to not only game plan well for the Broncos (who by the way play the week before in London which is yet another factor that can work in the Giants’ favor), but they will probably get to Colorado early so that they can acclimate to the altitude therefore neutralizing an advantage that the Broncos have.
Denver is a trendy pick to be a factor this season, but like many teams that have had great single-season success, they must prove they can be consistent. Hubris could lead them to underestimate New York, especially since the Giants' beginning of the season is difficult.
In Week 9, the 49ers will travel to the East Coast to meet the Giants. West Coast teams traveling east almost always become problematic for the visiting squad. The time change makes it more challenging because they are losing time.
The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff, which will be 10 a.m. for the 49ers. This means the entire schedule will be adjusted, not in the 49ers’ favor, which can mess up their effectiveness.
The Giants could be coming into this game after a loss to Philadelphia, a factor that could make San Francisco take them for granted, which could lead to a loss.
