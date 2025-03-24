Where Things Stand at Each Giants' Position Group
Speaking to reporters at the combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen predicted that the roster would look different from the one that finished 3-14 last year.
So far, Schoen has kept his word. As of this writing, 11 players from last year, headlined by linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, are still unsigned.
Meanwhile, only four players were signed by other teams, three of whom (linebacker Patrick Johnson, outside linebacker Azeez Oulari, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson) were signed by the Eagles.
Ten Giants from last year were re-signed, the biggest surprises being the return of receiver Darius Slayton and the re-signing of guards Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie.
A whopping 12 players have been signed from other teams, seven of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest signings have been cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland.
But sprinkled among those defensive players are guys whose primary role will be to beef up an inconsistent Giants special teams group.
So yes, much work has been done on the underperforming Giants roster since last year, with more still to come via the draft.
Let’s break down where each position group stands.
Quarterback
- Projected Starter: Jameis Winston
- Backups: Tommy DeVito
The quarterback room looks a tad better after adding Jameis Winston, but more work still needs to be done there. The Giants, who are not out on Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson just yet, set up Winston’s contract similarly to how they set up Drew Lock’s and Tyrod Taylor’s.
That means if Winston has to start, he has a chance to earn more than the $4 million APY minimum he’s currently set to gain, similar to when Lock saw a bump in his pay, as did Taylor (though both were believed to have not maxed out on the built-in incentives).
It will be interesting to see if the Giants sign one of Wilson or Rodgers. If so, figure that will be for a minimum two-year deal, which would probably remove quarterback from consideration in the first round–and possibly in this draft, given the slim pickings.
Still, if Joe Schoen is willing to take a swing as he claims he is, it would be hard for him to justify not selecting a quarterback, even if it’s a Day 3 prospect.
Running back
- Projected Starter: Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
- Backups: Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Dante Miller
The Giants appear to be set at this spot for this year now that Tyrone TRacy, Jr. has surpassed Devin Singletary for the RB1 role.
Since the draft isn’t a one-year type for building up a roster, don’t be surprised if the Giants dip into that historically rich running backs class to get a guy they can start developing now.
Singletary is collecting the last guaranteed money in his contract this year. Gray is far from a lock for the roster, especially if Miller has shown enough progress in his development.
Adding depth from a historically deep running backs class might not be a bad idea.
Wide Receiver
- Projected Starters: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
- Backups: Jalin Hyatt, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Zach Pascal, Montrell Washington, Bryce Ford-Wheaton
I confess. This is the most eclectic group of receivers this team has assembled, not just in shapes, sizes, and skill sets but also in roles. By that, I mean you either have guys who are strictly players for the offense or strictly for special teams–there doesn’t seem to be much crossover.
I have also noticed that the Giants have added taller receivers (Pascal and Humphrey). I’m unsure what their roles will be with Nabers, Slayton, and Robinson, who will likely get the lion’s share of the pass targets.
That said, it will be interesting to see if some of those guys can muscle their way into the offensive rotation in addition to special teams, which needed a personnel upgrade.
I’m also curious to see what becomes of Jalin Hyatt, who saw his pass targets halved in Year 2. That’s never a good sign for a draft pick who is supposed to be progressing rather than regressing
Tight End
- Projected Starter: Theo Johnson
- Backups: Daniel Bellinger, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz
The Giants appear set at this position, as they’re believed to be interested in seeing more of what Greg Culcich can do in their offense.
Despite this position not being a glaring need, it is fair to wonder if, considering how deep this year’s tight ends class is, the Giants plan to pluck one from the undrafted free agent pool, especially with Daniel Bellinger entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Offensive Tackle
- Projected Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, RT Jermaine Eluemunor
- Backups: James Hudson III, Stone Forsythe, Evan Neal
The Giants finally fortified the tackle group with actual tackles–a novel concept, right? But seriously, the depth at this position group is as good as it’s been in a while–and yes, that’s with Evan Neal still listed as a tackle for now.
(I didn’t include Neal in the interior only because that’s a TBD situation as to whether he can actually make that conversion.)
The concern here is Andrew Thomas. He’s missed chunks of the last two seasons with injuries. Can he finally kick the injury bug? Let’s hope so because, pound for pound, he is still their best offensive lineman.
Something to watch for in the future is at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor, 31 years old, is in the final year of his contract. Will the Giants look to extend him, or will, when the time comes, they turn to 26-year-old James Hudson III for the role down the line?
Eluemunor has been one of the most vocal Giants free-agent acquisitions when it has come to his joy and pride at being a New York Giant, so it would only be natural to assume that he would be open to an extension. Still things can change, so it’s too early to call this one right now.
Interior Offensive Line
- Projected Starters: LG Jon Runyan, Jr, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Greg Van Roten
- Backups: Austin Schlottman (G/C), Aaron Stinnie (G), Jake Kubas (G/C), Bryan Hudson (C), Jimmy Morrissey (C)
The Giants were thought to want to upgrade at guard, but it didn’t happen, mainly due to the market pricing of landing a veteran. Instead, they will run it back (for now) with Greg Van Roten, who was solid for them last year.
They’ll also cross-train Evan Neal for the position, hoping that Neal finds the same success Mekhi Becton found when the Eagles converted him from tackle to guard.
If the Neal experiment doesn’t work out, they have Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie as fallbacks and Austin Schlottmann, who, like Van Roten, can play guard and center.
For the longer term, hopefully, the Giants, who have gone the veteran route to the offensive line, will draft an interior player such as North Dakota’s Grey Zabel, who has experience playing all five spots on the offensive line.
Defensive Tackle
- Projected Starters: Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez Roches
- Backups: Ross Blacklock, Elijah Cathman, Corey Durden, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jordan Riley, Roy Robertson-Harris, Casey Rodgers, D.J. Davidson, Chauncey Golston
The Giants did a nice job of adding some veteran depth to this unit, but we’d like to see them draft a solid 3-tech stud next to Dexter Lawrence II, who gives off a young Leonard Williams vibe.
Fortunately for the Giants, this is a deep defensive line class where they should be able to find some outstanding value as late as early Day 3.
Golston’s versatility gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen more options regarding some sub-packages and gives the Giants another pass rusher on passing downs.
Edge Rusher
- Projected Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
- Backups: Victor Dimukeje, Tomon Fox
I’m curious to see if the Giants add Abdul Carter in the draft. Carter would be a significant upgrade over Fox, and who knows?
Would the Giants move Kayvon Thibodeaux in a trade if they get Carter? Probably not this year, as Carter would give the Giants three solid pass rushers.
If the Giants grab another edge rusher later in this draft, then maybe next year, assuming they exercise Thibodeaux’s option year (which they will), New York will include Thibodeaux as part of a package to move up if they need to get a quarterback?
Stranger things have happened.
Linebacker
- Projected Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
- Backups: Dyontae Johnson, Darius Muasau
Right now, the Giants' linebacker group doesn’t scream “pressing need,” and it could be one that the Giants don’t get to in the draft.
That said, adding another player for depth might not be a bad idea, given that McFadden is in the final year of his contract, and Okereke, who is signed through 2026, will earn the last of the guaranteed money owed to him this year.
Cornerback
- Projected Starters: Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo, Dru Phillips(slot)
- Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Art Green, Tre Hawkins III, Dee Williams
It's the year of the comeback for the Giants' projected starting cornerbacks, Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo.
After an encouraging rookie season, Banks, the team’s first-round pick in 2023, struggled in the new scheme regarding what he was asked to do and with his confidence. Those struggles led to effort lapses, something Banks needs to eliminate from his game.
Adebo is returning from a broken femur that ended his 2024 season early. He told reporters he was optimistic about being ready for the start of training camp, if not sooner. Adebo’s skill set seems to be a better fit for the Giants defense.
Flott and Hawkins will be the backup depth on the perimeter. Flott is also capable of playing in the slot if Phillips is unavailable.
Safety
- Projected Starters: SS Tyler Nubin, FS Jevon Holland
- Backups: Dane Belton, Anthony Johnson Jr, Raheem Layne, Nic Jones
The Giants upgraded the safety position with Holland previously with the Dolphins. Still, at the same time, it’s slightly concerning that Dane Belton, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, hasn’t been able to take hold of a starting job despite having shown some flashes.
Layne is coming off a late-season knee injury, and Johnson was primarily a special teams guy. The Giants may want to add to this group, but having signed Holland, they can put other needs ahead of safety on Day 2.
Special Teams
- Projected Starters: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreither, KR/PR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- Backup: K Jude McAtamney
The Giants are running it back with the same cast of characters from last season, but they must get more out of Gano, their kicker since 2020.
Gano is coming off his second straight season cut short by a lower-body injury, but the more significant concern is how much these injuries have affected his kicking leg.
In his last two seasons, which saw him deal with knee and hamstring/groin issues, he converted 71.4% of his field goal attempts and had a 70.5% conversion rate on attempts of 40+ yards.
That’s not good enough for a player with the fifth-highest cap hit this year among kickers. Will the younger and less expensive Jude McAtamney be able to push Gano for a roster spot?
