New York Giants 2025 Free Agent Scorecard

Check this page frequently for all the latest Giants transactions and news during free agency.

Patricia Traina

Quarterback Tommy Devito is returning to the Giants, as was expected.
Bookmark this page for all the latest on the New York Giants free agency activity. We'll have links to the various stories related to any transactions plus contract numbers, when available.  

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

  • ILB Matthew Adams
  • QB Tim Boyle
  • T Chris Hubbard
  • CB Adoree' Jackson
  • OLB Patrick Johnson
  • QB Drew Lock
  • OLB Azeez Ojulari
  • WR Gunner Olszewski
  • S Jason Pinnock
  • DB Elijah Riley
  • S/ILB Isaiah Simmons
  • WR Darius Slayton
  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • G Aaron Stinnie
  • CB Greg Stroman Jr.
  • LB Ty Summers
  • G Greg Van Roten
  • DL Armon Watts

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS

  • ILB Dyontae Johnson
  • CB Divaad Wilson

Who's Coming? 

Who's Going?

Who's Staying?

  • LS Casey Kreiter (UFA), VSB contract: 1 year, $1.4 million with $1.2 million guaranteed. 2025 Cap Hit: $1.2 million

