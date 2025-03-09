New York Giants 2025 Free Agent Scorecard
Check this page frequently for all the latest Giants transactions and news during free agency.
Bookmark this page for all the latest on the New York Giants free agency activity. We'll have links to the various stories related to any transactions plus contract numbers, when available.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- ILB Matthew Adams
- QB Tim Boyle
- T Chris Hubbard
- CB Adoree' Jackson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- QB Drew Lock
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- WR Gunner Olszewski
- S Jason Pinnock
- DB Elijah Riley
- S/ILB Isaiah Simmons
- WR Darius Slayton
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- G Aaron Stinnie
- CB Greg Stroman Jr.
- LB Ty Summers
- G Greg Van Roten
- DL Armon Watts
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS
- ILB Dyontae Johnson
- CB Divaad Wilson
Who's Coming?
Who's Going?
Who's Staying?
- TE Chris Manhertz (UFA): 1 year
- P Jamie Gillan (UFA): 3 years, $10.2 million, $4 million guaranteed
- OLB Tomon Fox (ERFA): 1 year, $1.1 million
- LS Casey Kreiter (UFA), VSB contract: 1 year, $1.4 million with $1.2 million guaranteed. 2025 Cap Hit: $1.2 million
- QB Tommy DeVito (ERFA), 1 year
