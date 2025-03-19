Why Colin Cowherd Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Pick Giants Over Steelers
The NFL, particularly the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, await free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers' choice of which team he'll play for next season.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd believes there is an obvious choice, but not for the reasons you'd think.
Cowherd recently said on his show The Herd that the Giants are a better fit for Rodgers than the Steelers. And his primary reason–the Giants offensive line–is somewhat surprising.
"Bigger left tackle offensive coach, great weapon. You'll have more power, and the rosters aren't that different. Pittsburgh doesn't have a left tackle. Giants do," Cowherd said.
When healthy, Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is one of the league's top left tackles. The 2020 first-round pick finished with a 75.4 PFF grade overall in six games to be in the top 25 of qualifying tackles. Thomas's year was, however, cut short by a foot injury sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 26-year-old missed 27 games over four seasons. Overall, the offensive line fielded ten combinations last season, tied for most in the league, and finished with 215 combined pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks allowed per PFF.
General manager Joe Schoen signed tackles for James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe to add depth on the outside and re-signed guards Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie to the interior.
The Steelers' offensive line was just as big of an issue as the Giants, allowing a 38.6% regular-season pressure rate (29th) that included 49 sacks, 148 total pressures, and 61 quarterback hits.
The offensive line is presumably a top criterion for Rodgers, whose first season with the Jets was cut short in his first game due to an Achilles injury he suffered on the fourth snap.
Though he returned the next year to start every one of the 17 games, his mobility suffered. Rodgers was sacked 40 times and did not rush for more than 100 yards in a season for the first time since 2007.
Cowherd also has high expectations for head coach Brian Daboll and thinks he is a better coach than Mike Tomlin, a future Hall of Famer.
"Mike Tomlin is a motivator. But when does motivating not work in the playoffs? Because everybody's motivated. You don't need motivation. You need analytics. You need certain circumstantial greatness, situational brilliance," Cowherd said.
"The Steelers have lost three-plus games in a row late in the year. Why is this? Because as the game has gotten smarter and more offensive, the motivating defensive coach that stuff wears out by December.
"I think the Giants have more pieces that work for Aaron: offensive coach, young star receiver, and excellent left tackle. I would sign with the New York Giants."