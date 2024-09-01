Why Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Had No Interest in Joining Giants in Free Agency
Running back Josh Jacobs was heavily sought after in free agency once it became apparent that he was not returning to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team with whom he had spent the first five years of his career.
One of his interested suitors was reportedly the New York Giants. In an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, it was claimed that the Giants made a very competitive offer that ended up being around $4 million more than the 4-year, $48 million offer the running back ultimately accepted from the Green Bay Packers.
According to Pompei, Jacobs wasn't interested in the Giants because he “was turned off” by the whole New York scene–the taxes, lifestyle, media coverage. He also did not like the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium, the Giants’ home venue.
Earlier this year, Jacobs, who first revealed the Giants’ interest in him during an interview with ESPN’s Rob Demovsky in which it was again reported that Jacobs took $3- $4 million less than what others offered him, said the state of the Giants being in a rebuild mode did not appeal to him.
"I didn't want to go to a team where I felt like I was going to be in a rebuilding situation," Jacobs told Demovsky. "I didn't want to go to a team where I didn't feel like I was going to come in and immediately make an impact and be able to be one of the factors to get over the hump."
In the case of Jacobs, it’s not hard to see why Schoen and the Giants were willing to compete for his services.
For one, Jacobs is 26 years old and has been relatively healthy in his career, playing in 73 games with 72 starts. He also has recorded three 1,000-yard seasons, including his league-leading 1,653-yard showing in 2022, a season in which he was also named to his second Pro Bowl and earned a first-team All-Pro nod, the first in his career.
That said, this revelation contradicts what was shown in Hard Knocks. Schoen, when discussing the possibility of re-signing Barkley, seemed turned off by the idea of paying that kind of money to a running back, considering the financial investment made in quarterback Daniel Jones.
“You’re paying the guy [Jones] $40 million, it’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back,” he said in trying to justify not breaking open the bank for Barkley.
Jacobs’s contract with the Packers, which again was as much as $4 million less than what the Giants reportedly offered, came in at $12 million APY.
The Giants signed Devin Singletary, a running back with whom general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were familiar from their days with the athlete in Buffalo.
Singletary, who has never recorded a 1,000-yard season but who has been durable and who has led every NFL team he’s been a part of in rushing yardage, signed a “bargain” three-year deal worth $16.5 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, or $5.5 million APY.