Why New York Giants Shouldn't Hold a Firesale at Trade Deadline
The November 5 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and there is a growing consensus among people outside of 1925 Giants Drive that the New York Giants, should their losing ways continue, look to be active in moving some players who aren’t necessarily in the team’s long-term plans in exchange for draft capital.
In recent years, the Giants have been willing to part with players around this time. Last season, general manager Joe Schoen decided to trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for 2024 second-round and 2025 fifth-round picks.
Considering the current state of the Giants' defensive front, which has helped propel the team to a league-leading 26 sacks, this is considered a solid move.
The year prior, they shipped former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.
The Giants used that pick to trade for former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller during the offseason. Considering Waller played just 12 games for the team and decided to retire ahead of the 2024 season, this trade wasn't their best shot at giving Daniel Jones playmakers.
That brings us to this year. New York is currently 2-4, with three games remaining until the trade deadline. With the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders on deck, the Giants could either miraculously turn their season around or continue downward.
If they drop most of these games, there is a possibility they look to make a move for more draft capital. However, don’t expect them to conduct a wholesale firesale as some have suggested they do, as that would disrupt the core foundation Schoen has been trying to build.
There aren't many bad contracts on the team currently, other than quarterback Daniel Jones’s, and he’s not going to be traded despite some growing sentiment on social media that the Giants should investigate acquiring Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season and beyond.
And no, the Giants aren’t going to trade defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II Jones, who isn't going to be moved despite the wish of some Minnesota Vikings fans.
Even the two players who would make the most sense to move—receiver Darius Slayton and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, both of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts–are unlikely to be moved.
Slayton has proven several times that he can produce when given the opportunity, and despite calls for the Giants to deploy Jalin Hyatt more in the offense, Slayton is the better receiver right now.
With the Giants drafting Malik Nabers in the first round, Slayton became the team's No. 2 wide receiver and has played his role well. With Nabers out the last two weeks, Slayton caught 14 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown as the stand-in No.1.
Unfortunately for Slayton, the drops have come back to haunt his game. He's already dropped the ball four times this season after only having three all of last season.
Ojulari might have made sense to move, but with Kayvon Thibodeaux on IR, Ojulari has filled in and been productive in the defense.
His two-sack outing against the Bengals is evident in the talent he possesses when healthy. If the Giants continue to lose and a team calls for a pass rusher, Ojulari could be a name to watch.
Beyond those two names, it’s hard to fathom the Giants parting with any other talent, regardless of contract status and what they do over the remaining weeks leading to the trade deadline. But if a team should come in with a sweetheart of an offer, it might be hard for Schoen to pass it up.