Why NY Giants Abdul Carter Can Create as Much Havoc Inside as on the Edge
New York Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. might have to see rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter in practice every day, but he’s probably secretly relieved he won’t have to see the defender in games when it counts.
Carter, the Giants' first-round draft pick, has been everything the Giants hoped he’d be, at least so far. And because of his versatility, Carter, who has been taking snaps both on the edge and inside, has been creating havoc not just for the offensive tackles but for the interior offensive linemen as well.
“For a rookie coming in here, he's got fantastic bend, unreal quicks and speed,” Runyan said. “So being out there, especially when he comes inside, that's not his natural home. But when he gets in there, I think he'll be able to cause a lot of havoc on the inside when he goes against guards.”
Runyan will have to go against Carter, as well as the rest of the Giants' revamped pass rush in practice. However, he noted that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has created a rush package that allows for the flexibility to move the rookie around like a chess piece.
“They've been using it similar to how they use (outside linebacker) (Brian) Burns here,” Runyan said. “They're similar players, but they also have their own unique styles that they play with.
“And I'm excited to see our rush package go to use. When we're playing other teams in a two-minute drill and whoever they have in there, (outside linebacker) Kayvon (Thibodeaux) Burns, Abdul, (defensive lineman) Dex (Lawrence II), (defensive lineman) Roy (Robertson-Harris), (defensive lineman) Nacho (Rakeem Nuñez-Roches), whoever's in there, it's going to be a lot of pass rushes.”
A force inside
Runyan believes that Carter playing inside can potentially create just as much havoc as playing him outside–maybe even more so.
“At guard, you really have to stay in front of people and mirror them,” he said. “A tackle, you can kind of play inside out and run them by the quarterback. And a guard, you have to cover guys up.
“A guy who's as shifty as Abdul, and he can give you a really quick hesitation, left, right, and kind of stutter your feet. And next thing you know, he's already around you.
“So being able to match that speed on the inside is something that you're not really used to when you're going against big guys that don't move like that, that are more inclined to work bull rushes with their hands.
“When you get Abdul there, he's trying to work an edge around you. And that's just kind of a different thing that you're seeing on the inside. So, I think he's going to keep progressing there on the inside and use that to his advantage.”
