Why NY Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr and Malik Nabers Will Have 1,000-yard Seasons
A team does not lose 14 games without having a myriad of issues, but the New York Giants' glaring weakness was its offense.
Bad quarterback play, an injury-ravaged and unsatisfactory offensive line, a limited wide receiving corps, and unreliable hands comprised a unit that ranked 31st in scoring (16.1 points per game) and 30th in yards (294.8 per game). A pair of rookies proved to be the group's most consistent contributors.
Stellar wide receiver Malik Nabers and capable running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. gave fans varying degrees of hope that the Giants could become competent offensively.
New York head coach Brian Daboll will need others to step up this season, which seems feasible with Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson manning the quarterback slot. However, Nabers and Tracy are still the most important players in their respective position rooms.
They each totaled more than 1,000 yards during the 2024-25 season, but the G-Men still looked miserably out of sorts when they had control of the football. While there are new variables to account for, it stands to reason that this team will not markedly improve unless they meet that standard again.
Will they? We are going to dig a little deeper and see where we land. Let's start with No. 1.
Will lingering injuries slow down Malik Nabers?
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has looked good this summer when able to practice, and the good news is that after sitting out several days of practice, he was back at work on Tuesday, and on track to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, poised for another big year.
The electric 6-footer posted a Giants record 109 receptions last season, while also racking up 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Despite missing two weeks with a concussion and enduring instability under center, Nabers enjoyed a splendid campaign that earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl Games (replacing the injured Amon-Ra St. Brown).
If the 22-year-old is on the field, no matter the circumstances, he will find a way to produce. Malik Nabers easily cleared 1,000 yards during the 2024-25 season. Now, with a better QB and presumably sturdier offensive line, he should do so again.
It goes beyond that, though. Assuming Nabers cuts down his pre-snap penalties and properly manages his toe issue at practice, this incredible athlete could realistically sail into elite territory.
New York's offense requires more than one difference-maker, however. Balance is essential.
Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. take the next step for the NY Giants?
It is hard enough to navigate your first year in the NFL, but it is important to remember that Tracy faced more challenges than just getting accustomed to stronger and faster defensive linemen. The 2024 campaign was only his third season as a full-time running back.
The former Iowa wide receiver gradually transitioned to a ball-carrier at Purdue, and eventually, he blossomed into a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2023. The fifth-round draft pick maintained that same perseverance in the NFL.
Tracy plugged away behind veteran Devin Singletary in his first month of action before seizing control of the Giants' backfield.
He rushed for 129 yards in an Oct. 6 win versus the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to handle RB1 responsibilities the rest of the season.
Tracy averaged 4.4 yards per carry while amassing 839 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. He also recorded 38 catches for 284 yards.
Although the 25-year-old is currently the Giants' top back, it is a bit tricky to predict his workload and output as he could find himself in a rotation with Devin Singletary and, eventually, rookie Cam Skattebo.
All that said, the second-year talent should indeed eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage once more. But volume is not the only reason he will reach that mark. Tracy is focusing on improving his shaky ball security -- five fumbles and six drops last season.
If his investment in a new grip strengthener pays off, and the O-Line blocks for him a little more, the Indiana native could be primed for a legitimate breakthrough.
Nabers and Tracy must each leave a noticeable imprint in MetLife Stadium in 2025. Everyone understandably fixates on the quarterback situation, but fans also want to know that multiple playmakers can boost this offense in the long run.
These two teammates will try to answer those demands.
