Will NY Giants Turn to Multiple QBs This Season?
Are the New York Giants planning to be the next New Orleans Saints team when it comes to quarterback play?
The Saints, for those unaware, have for years made use of backup quarterback Taysom Hill in specific packages, often with success.
So would the Giants, who plan to start Russell Wilson beginning this week when the team visits the Washington Commanders, be thinking of maybe inserting rookie JAxson Dart in certain situations or as part of certain personnel packages?
“I think every situation every year is different,” head coach Brian Daboll said, adding that they were getting all three quarterbacks–Wilson, Dart, and Jameis Winston–ready to play for Sunday.
“We'll see how it goes.”
Playing multiple quarterbacks wouldn’t be something new for Daboll, who did so when he was at the University of Alabama, where his primary starter was current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Daboll, with the Crimson Tide, noted that when the score got out of hand–which it frequently did–he would insert current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into games to help develop Tagovailoa’s game.
That would certainly make sense for the Giants and rookie Jaxson Dart, who is otherwise projected to sit for most, if not all, of this season as he continues his acclimation to the NFL level.
Should the Giants find themselves in a situation where they have a wide enough lead, Dart, who is listed as QB2 on the team’s unofficial depth chart, could see live reps against a defense that is certain to offer challenges in trying to close the gap.
Another benefit of doing so would be to help reduce the wear and tear on Wilson.
And if such a scenario makes a game a little closer than it needed to be, no big deal so long as the Giants win, right?”
“Again, I think each team is unique,” Daboll said, refusing to tip his hand. “I think every team's different. Every situation's different. We'll do what we think is best.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.