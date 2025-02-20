Would Cowboys Defender Be a Good FA Fit for Giants?
This offseason, the New York Giants will look to improve the defensive front and alleviate the pressure on star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Could they do so by signing away a crucial player from their division rivals?
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher could see the Giants being one of three teams signing Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in free agency.
"He led all interior defenders in quarterback hits this season and is a force as a pass rusher despite less-than-stellar sack totals,” Mosher wrote.
“He is on the smaller side for a defensive tackle, but teams prioritizing pass-rush ability and durability will fall in love with Odighizwua this offseason.”
According to NFL Pro, Lawrence's quick pressure rates (quarterback pressures under three seconds) have dropped significantly since the Giants sent Leonard Williams to Seattle during the 2023 season.
Even while facing a hefty amount of double teams, Lawrence recorded a career-high nine sacks and eight tackles for losses in just 12 games.
However, the 2020 first-round pick's QPR was 27 and 20 in 2022 and 2023 but dropped to just ten without another proven lineman next to him.
Lawrence's season was unfortunately cut short after dislocating his left elbow in the 20-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Since Week 13, the Giants were forced to rely on veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Armon Watts, unproven players Jordan Riley and D.J. Davison, and undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman. They combined for just one sack and four tackles for losses in Lawrence's absence, showcasing their need for depth at the position.
Odighizuwa, whose brother Owa was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, is extremely effective in the pass rush. He tallied a career-high 4.5 sacks and 47 total tackles last season, including five for losses. Per PFF, he finished as the 11th-ranked defensive tackle with a pass-rush grade of 78.5.
The 26-year-old would be an immediate upgrade at the position but comes with a steep price tag. The 33rd team projects that he'll land a three-year, $63 million deal at $21 million annually.
That would place him tied for 13th in annual average with the New England Patriots' Christian Barmore and the San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave.
"Look for Odighizuwa to earn a contract worth at least $20 million per season. Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earned significantly more. We saw Christian Wilkins sign a deal worth upwards of $27 million last year, and Odihizuwa is younger and far more durable," added Mosher.
"There could be some sticker shock when his deal is announced early in free agency."
The Giants will undoubtedly be interested in Odighizuwa as they need defensive line help, but the price tag could steer them in another direction. The Giants are already paying three members of the defensive line a combined $57.91 million.
That includes Lawrence, who is entering his third year of a four-year, $87.5 million deal and is due to make $15.5 million this season. Would the Giants want to spend a combined $35+ million on defensive tackles? That remains to be seen, but a less financially daunting option could be better.