WR Beaux Collins Turning Heads at NY Giants Camp
The New York Giants have loads of competition across the board, but perhaps no one position group is as tightly contested after a little over a week of training camp as at wide receiver.
Injuries and limited workloads for the guys at the top of the depth chart have paved the way for the undrafted free agents to step up and put themselves on the coaches’ radar, and one player who has been doing that every chance he gets is Beaux Collins, the former Notre Dame wideout.
Collins is no stranger to high-level competition, having played in 43 games against teams in the ACC, including three years' worth of games while at Clemson. High-level competition in the ACC.
In 27 games for the Tigers, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound Collins started 27 games and had 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns, before transferring to Notre Dame, where in 16 games, he had 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns.
With the Giants, Collins has flashed playmaking ability and displayed a level of maturity that has caught head coach Brian Daboll’s eye.
“Young professional. That’s the first thing,” Daboll said when asked what jumps out about Collins.
“Handles his business the right way. I’m talking about outside the building, too, all the things that you’re trying to teach young players to do, take care of your body, eat right, do all those things.
“And then, he’s smart, he’s picked up our system well, and he’s shown toughness, and I talked about this after the draft – we kind of placed a high premium on bringing guys that have some toughness to them, and I’d say he fits right in with those young guys that we picked. He's got good size, he’s got speed, he’s got the ability to change direction for a bigger man.”
Playing up to the level of competition expected of an NFL wideout is nothing new for Collins, who credits his high school football program for providing him with the foundation to find success later in his career.
“The high school (St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California) I went to was a pretty high-powered high school,” Collins said Thursday after practice.
“They had like signals, signs, so I was picking up on plays and learning certain concepts since the age of 15.
“I’ve just been blessed to be able to go to some pretty stout programs and learn a lot from a lot of players that are older than me and some great coaches as well.”
Besides having a solid knowledge base, Collins plays the game like a throwback player: intense, hard-nosed, and fearless.
“Yeah, he went in and threw his body around. You want receivers that are willing to do that – go in and block for us. You need that in the running game, and you need secondary players that are willing to get off blocks and force,” Daboll said.
“We talk about the big guys, who set the tone for a game, the offensive linemen, defensive linemen, playing physical, controlling the line of scrimmage, but the smaller skill guys, you want toughness out of them as well. That’s important both for the receivers on the perimeter, to do those things, and then the secondary to come up and fill and tackle big running backs.”
Collins, who said he’s been working to build up his confidence in his playing speed, will need to make his mark on special teams if he’s to claim a roster spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart, where he’s competing with fellow undrafted rookies such as Juice Wells, Da’Quan Felton, Jordan Bly, and Dalen Cambre, as well as veterans like Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Montrell Washington, Gunner Olszewski, and Zach Pascal.
“He’ll have some opportunities there,” Daboll said of Collins. “We’ve thrown him in with a variety of groups, the first team, the second team, the third team, and we’ve played him at some different spots.
“He’s an interesting guy to coach because of his size and speed, but his intelligence and his toughness, too. I’m excited to see him continue to grow, but he’s done well for himself here.”
