New York Giants Draft Preview: IOL Cooper Beebe
Kansas State Wildcat Cooper Beebe is a polished interior offensive lineman who could help the New York Giants at multiple positions.
In this story:
Cooper Beebe, IOL
Height: 6’ 3 ¼”
Weight: 322 lbs
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
School: Kansas State
Cooper Beebe was a three-star recruit out of Kansas City, Kansas in the 2019 recruiting class that was recruited as a defensive tackle. Beebe committed to Kansas State over Kansas and Minnesota before making the move full-time to the offensive line.
Strengths
- Unreal power as a blocker that sizes defenders up and clears lane with ease
- Big bodied guard that has the anchor to stonewall against power rushers
- High IQ allows him to slow down twists and stunts
- Knows when to ditch the double team and get upfield
- Capable of playing all over the offensive line
- Pops out of his stance
- Keeps his feet moving through the whistle
- Plays with heavy hands
- Is a man on a mission when pulling on power
Weaknesses
- 2nd percentile arm length could prove to be an issue at the next level
- Doesn’t have the functional athleticism to work out in space
- More agile pass-rushers can work around him in one-on-ones
- Hand placement needs improvement. Relies on getting in a phone booth and using his body.
- Pad-level consistency can improve in pass protection
Summary
Beebe is an instant starter-quality player at guard in my opinion that can win in pass protection. His athleticism gives some concern as far as being asked to work out wide in space but can work when running power on the interior.
I think he’s relatively capped out developmentally outside of cleaning up some minor details so his ceiling is limited but his floor is already high.
GRADE: 6.32
