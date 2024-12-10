Deion Sanders Recently Urged This NFL Team to Consider Drafting QB Shedeur Sanders
A segment of New York Giants fans hope the team will draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, that segment might not get their wish if Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur’s father had a say.
Sanders, the former NFL All-Pro and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has made it quite clear in the past that he will intervene if the “wrong NFL team” tries to draft his son.
However, “Coach Prime’s” criteria for the “wrong team” seems confusing. Does he want a team with stability? A good record for developing quarterbacks? Representing a favorite uniform color scheme?
Recently, Sanders attended an event in Las Vegas that saw Raiders head coach (and former Giants linebacker) Antonio Pierce present. Sanders enthusiastically endorsed the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Shedeur and his other son, Shilo,
“You are truly the best,” the elder Sanders told Pierce. “Now I just need you to do one thing: I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”
That statement might have just been Sanders being polite or caught up in the moment, but still, it was interesting, given that the Raiders are in just as bad of a state right now as the Giants–maybe even worse.
Besides assuming that the Raiders, who currently have a nine-game losing streak, will stick with the status quo at the coaching level, he also (understandably) assumes Shedeur will be the first quarterback off the board.
What’s unclear is how NFL teams around the league that need quarterbacks have the current class ranked.
According to Pro Football Focus’s big board, Sanders is their 21st-best prospect. Ahead of Sanders on the PFF big board as far as quarterbacks go are Jalen Milroe of Alabama (No. 12) and Cam Ward of Miami (No. 14).
Of course, final rankings and draft grades are far from complete at this point in the process, as bowl games, all-star games, the combine, and pro days still need to be completed.
While Shedeur Sanders will land somewhere with an NFL team come next April, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders step up to make that happen or if another team (the Giants?) tries to convince Coach Prime that East Rutherford is just as good of a place to be.