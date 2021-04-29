NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
2021 New York Giants Draft Tracker: Capsules and Instant Reactions

Bookmark this page to get links to stories, instant reactions and much more on the New York Giants Class of 2021.
The New York Giants hold the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft for only the third time in franchise history, and both previous 11th overall picks, halfbacks Ron Dayne and Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, worked out pretty well for them back in the day.

Who will they be selecting this year? Please bookmark this page as we'll be updating the picks as they're confirmed and will be linking stories as they're written for every draft pick.

New York Giants Draft Positions

Round 1, No. 11 Overall

Round 2, No. 42 Overall

Round 3, No. 76 Overall

Round 4, Not. 116 Overall

Round 6, No. 196 Overall

Round 6, No. 201 Overall (via Arizona)

The Giants traded their fifth-round pick to the Jets as part of the Leonard Williams deal made in 2019 and their seventh-round pick to the Broncos for cornerback Isaac Yiadom last year.

For expanded NFL draft coverage, including every single pick by every team, best available remaining, team needs, and much more, check out our league-wide draft tracker all weekend long.

