Brandon Olsen's New York Giants Mock Draft 3.0 (Post All-Star Games)
The New York Giants are desperately looking for an influx of talent this year in the NFL Draft, having one of the worst active rosters in the league right now.
This mock draft is less about predicting what the Giants might do come draft weekend and more about what I would do if I were making the calls.
For this mock, I used the PFF mock draft simulator.
R1, No. 3: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter
If Travis Hunter falls to the third overall pick, he has to be the selection. Widely regarded as the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft - Hunter makes the most sense for where the Giants are right now.
On a roster devoid of talent, adding a premium player at a premium position isn’t something the Giants have the luxury of passing up, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders already off the board.
The expectation would not be for Hunter to continue being a two-way starter like he was at Colorado. Still, instead, he would be a starting cornerback with rotational usage as a receiver.
The opportunity to draft an elite cornerback is too good to pass up. Drafting an elite cornerback while also being able to add someone who can create explosive plays offensively is unheard of.
R2, No. 34: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
For months now, Giants fans and pundits have discussed one of the best ways to improve the Giants' defense: adding a threat on the interior next to Dexter Lawrence.
Walter Nolen provides just that after a dominant junior year at Ole Miss and could step in on day one as a starter.
There will be concerns about Nolen playing on the best defensive line in college football in 2024 and benefiting from that environment, but he would be getting drafted to play third or fourth fiddle, a similar situation.
R3, No. 65th: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
The fact remains that Jalen Milroe is a quarterback with upside right now who didn’t take as much of a step in 2024 as many of us anticipated.
That said, he has the elite physical traits teams look for, but he needs to improve his processing speed and mechanics.
I look at Jalen Milroe and see someone who has a long road ahead of him if he’s ever going to work, but I also see Brian Daboll has someone who was there to see Josh Allen’s development and can try to replicate that for Milroe.
That’s not to say Milroe can or will ever be a Josh Allen-caliber player, but maximizing a big-arm quarterback whose legs can be a legitimate weapon in the offense could elevate the offense.
While there’s a lot to work on, he becomes a good value pick at a certain point, and I think the third round is where that happens.
R4, No. 103: LSU OL Emery Jones
The SEC and Big Ten offensive linemen deserve a bump, given their competition level.
Emery Jones benefits from that bump because he often fights future NFL players.
Jones had two big knocks against him heading into the pre-draft process: arm length and foot speed. His 34¾” arm length at the Senior Bowl answered that question.
The foot speed concerns are true. He struggles on an island as a tackle, specifically against quicker edge rushers, but can hold his own against more powerful rushers.
With some experience playing as a guard, Jones might be better suited to move to full-time guard with the ability to play tackle in a pinch if needed.
R4, No. 133: Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes
I think Jackson Hawes could be a valuable pick for the Giants to upgrade their tight-end room, and I’m sticking to it.
Pairing Hawes with Theo Johnson would give the Giants a legit duo for 12 personnel sets that can contribute in multiple ways.
Hawes is gifted as a blocker both in the run game and in pass protection as a chip blocker or in double-team situations.
My biggest concern for Hawes going into Senior Bowl week was whether he could ever contribute as a receiver. While I don’t see him ever contributing more than 500 yards in a season, he looked improved in space.
Hawes made some moves in space at the Senior Bowl that showed he had a bit more in the chamber than initially anticipated, specifically in the red zone.
R5, No. 155: Florida WR Chimere Dike
I’m convinced Chim Dike will be in the NFL for at least a decade. Is he ever going to be a top-two wide receiver on a team? Probably not.
Dike was a reliable option in the passing game for the first four years of his career at Wisconsin. Then, in his one year in Florida, he emerged as someone who could make plays in space but wasn’t given much of an opportunity.
During Senior Bowl week, I spoke with multiple scouts and was given the same general response: Dike will last in the NFL for a long time as a WR3/4 who contributes in multiple ways on special teams and is a reliable blocker.
R7, No. 221: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
Donovan Edwards has the explosive play-making ability and physical traits that teams often look for, but he lacks the technical skills.
He’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 88 career receptions at Michigan despite never really being the lead back in Ann Arbor.
At the Senior Bowl last week, Edwards played in one-on-one drills as a pass-catcher, including some difficult catches.
Edwards has picked up 40.3% of his career rushing yards on explosive runs, allowing him to turn the tide of a game at any point.
I’d like to see Edwards get the opportunity to return kicks at the next level to get that speed in space as often as possible.
R7, No. 248: Cal LB Teddye Buchanan
I don’t think Teddy Buchanan will be a high-quality starter in the NFL, but I do think he can develop into an average one.
Buchanan has done more in coverage than we see out of most college linebackers, and more importantly, he’s done it well.
I think he’s significantly better in zone coverage than man, but luckily for Giants fans, that’s how he would be used regardless.
With special teams experience as well, he fits the mold I like on day three of being able to contribute to special teams and whatever side of the ball you play.
Final Thoughts
People will be upset that a quarterback wasn’t taken third overall, but both quarterbacks were gone, and we were allowed to add the top player to the draft.
The rest of the draft was spent adding the best players available at premium positions or positions that needed to be filled out to complete the roster.
As I’ve stated multiple times, the Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. That’s just the truth.
Add players like Milroe, who improve the overall quality of the roster with a swing on a quarterback with an upside. Improving the talent around a quarterback is better than reaching for an undeserving quarterback.
