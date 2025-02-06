Giants Country

Brandon Olsen's New York Giants Mock Draft 3.0 (Post All-Star Games)

What could the New York Giants draft haul look like in 2025 now that college all-star games are done?

Brandon Olsen

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants are desperately looking for an influx of talent this year in the NFL Draft, having one of the worst active rosters in the league right now.

This mock draft is less about predicting what the Giants might do come draft weekend and more about what I would do if I were making the calls.

For this mock, I used the PFF mock draft simulator.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

R1, No. 3: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter

If Travis Hunter falls to the third overall pick, he has to be the selection. Widely regarded as the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft - Hunter makes the most sense for where the Giants are right now.

On a roster devoid of talent, adding a premium player at a premium position isn’t something the Giants have the luxury of passing up, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders already off the board.

The expectation would not be for Hunter to continue being a two-way starter like he was at Colorado. Still, instead, he would be a starting cornerback with rotational usage as a receiver.

The opportunity to draft an elite cornerback is too good to pass up. Drafting an elite cornerback while also being able to add someone who can create explosive plays offensively is unheard of.

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

R2, No. 34: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen

For months now, Giants fans and pundits have discussed one of the best ways to improve the Giants' defense: adding a threat on the interior next to Dexter Lawrence.

Walter Nolen provides just that after a dominant junior year at Ole Miss and could step in on day one as a starter.

There will be concerns about Nolen playing on the best defensive line in college football in 2024 and benefiting from that environment, but he would be getting drafted to play third or fourth fiddle, a similar situation.

American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

R3, No. 65th: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The fact remains that Jalen Milroe is a quarterback with upside right now who didn’t take as much of a step in 2024 as many of us anticipated.

That said, he has the elite physical traits teams look for, but he needs to improve his processing speed and mechanics.

I look at Jalen Milroe and see someone who has a long road ahead of him if he’s ever going to work, but I also see Brian Daboll has someone who was there to see Josh Allen’s development and can try to replicate that for Milroe.

That’s not to say Milroe can or will ever be a Josh Allen-caliber player, but maximizing a big-arm quarterback whose legs can be a legitimate weapon in the offense could elevate the offense.

While there’s a lot to work on, he becomes a good value pick at a certain point, and I think the third round is where that happens.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (50) lines up during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

R4, No. 103: LSU OL Emery Jones

The SEC and Big Ten offensive linemen deserve a bump, given their competition level.

Emery Jones benefits from that bump because he often fights future NFL players. 

Jones had two big knocks against him heading into the pre-draft process: arm length and foot speed. His 34¾” arm length at the Senior Bowl answered that question.

The foot speed concerns are true. He struggles on an island as a tackle, specifically against quicker edge rushers, but can hold his own against more powerful rushers.

With some experience playing as a guard, Jones might be better suited to move to full-time guard with the ability to play tackle in a pinch if needed.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jackson Hawes
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

R4, No. 133: Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes

I think Jackson Hawes could be a valuable pick for the Giants to upgrade their tight-end room, and I’m sticking to it.

Pairing Hawes with Theo Johnson would give the Giants a legit duo for 12 personnel sets that can contribute in multiple ways.

Hawes is gifted as a blocker both in the run game and in pass protection as a chip blocker or in double-team situations.

My biggest concern for Hawes going into Senior Bowl week was whether he could ever contribute as a receiver. While I don’t see him ever contributing more than 500 yards in a season, he looked improved in space.

Hawes made some moves in space at the Senior Bowl that showed he had a bit more in the chamber than initially anticipated, specifically in the red zone.

Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) reacts after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

R5, No. 155: Florida WR Chimere Dike

I’m convinced Chim Dike will be in the NFL for at least a decade. Is he ever going to be a top-two wide receiver on a team? Probably not.

Dike was a reliable option in the passing game for the first four years of his career at Wisconsin. Then, in his one year in Florida, he emerged as someone who could make plays in space but wasn’t given much of an opportunity.

During Senior Bowl week, I spoke with multiple scouts and was given the same general response: Dike will last in the NFL for a long time as a WR3/4 who contributes in multiple ways on special teams and is a reliable blocker.

Donovan Edwards
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team running back Donovan Edwards of Michigan (7) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

R7, No. 221: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards has the explosive play-making ability and physical traits that teams often look for, but he lacks the technical skills.

He’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 88 career receptions at Michigan despite never really being the lead back in Ann Arbor.

At the Senior Bowl last week, Edwards played in one-on-one drills as a pass-catcher, including some difficult catches.

Edwards has picked up 40.3% of his career rushing yards on explosive runs, allowing him to turn the tide of a game at any point.

I’d like to see Edwards get the opportunity to return kicks at the next level to get that speed in space as often as possible.

Donovan Edwards
Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Teddye Buchanan (10) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

R7, No. 248: Cal LB Teddye Buchanan

I don’t think Teddy Buchanan will be a high-quality starter in the NFL, but I do think he can develop into an average one.

Buchanan has done more in coverage than we see out of most college linebackers, and more importantly, he’s done it well.

I think he’s significantly better in zone coverage than man, but luckily for Giants fans, that’s how he would be used regardless.

With special teams experience as well, he fits the mold I like on day three of being able to contribute to special teams and whatever side of the ball you play.

NFL Draft
NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

People will be upset that a quarterback wasn’t taken third overall, but both quarterbacks were gone, and we were allowed to add the top player to the draft.

The rest of the draft was spent adding the best players available at premium positions or positions that needed to be filled out to complete the roster.

As I’ve stated multiple times, the Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. That’s just the truth.

Add players like Milroe, who improve the overall quality of the roster with a swing on a quarterback with an upside. Improving the talent around a quarterback is better than reaching for an undeserving quarterback.

Next. Draft Content. See All Our Draft Content Here. dark

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Brandon Olsen
BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

Home/Draft