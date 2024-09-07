College Football Prospects to Watch in Week 2 Who Could Fit Giants Needs
As we head into Week 2 of the college football season, there is plenty of dust to settle on which prospects will ultimately be among the best in the class. As we will look to do every week, we have five highly coveted and talented prospects who could be future fits for the Giants, and we recommend keeping an eye on them this weekend.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
After an up-and-down debut last week, Will Johnson, the consensus number-one cornerback of the 2025 NFL Draft class, looks to rebound with a more consistent performance against an explosive Texas offense.
Johnson will see multiple faces across the line of scrimmage. If he gets matched up with new wide receiver Isaiah Bond, it will be a big-time test early in the season.
Johnson is technically refined and has great patience and instincts for a cornerback. He is a true CB1-caliber prospect with scheme versatility to play man and zone coverages at a high level.
The Giants already have Deonte Banks as their CB1 and rookie Dru Phillips as their slot corner. Although they have added Adoree’ Jackson to plug a hole at CB2, unless general manager Joe Schoen engineers a trade before the deadline for a second cornerback or signs a veteran in next year’s free agency period, it’s probably fair to say that adding another cornerback on the perimeter is a top need for this Giants team.
WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
After drafting Malik Nabers back in April, is a wide receiver still needed by the Giants? We think so, especially if they don’t retain Darius Slayton, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this year.
Enter Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a hybrid cornerback/receiver who grades out as a first-round pick at both positions. Adding him as a wide receiver to a room with Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson (again, we’re guessing that Darius Slayton moves on after this year) would take an already elite-looking receiver group to the next level.
Hunter is a good route runner with explosive athleticism and tremendous ball skills. Hunter and Nabers would be a great receiving duo with a similar “dawg” mentality to be high-caliber playmakers in this Giants’ offense.
IDL Deone Walker, Kentucky
This off-season, the Giants were looking to upgrade their defensive front. Outside of Dexter Lawrence, they have veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches signed through 2025 and a bunch of young faces behind him, such as Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson, and Elijah Chatman.
Deone Walker is built like a traditional nose tackle but has the athleticism and pass-rush ability of a 3-technique. He has great hands for deconstructing blocks and works past interior offensive linemen on his way to the quarterback.
Walker could play as the base/odd-front defensive end with his experience aligning over offensive tackles. On passing downs, kick him inside along with Lawrence to form a terrifying interior duo that will command multiple blockers, leaving outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns in one-on-one situations to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
If the Giants are smart, they will look to add young talent to their offensive line every year in the draft if for no other reason than to give Carmen Bricillo some young raw talent to develop into a prospective starters ready to step in in case of an injury or when those in front of them on the depth chart move on.
If you want another reason why adding to the offensive line is key. At the same time, the unit’s projected starting members looked solid this summer, until the unit gets together and plays several snaps as a whole, we can’t say the unit has been upgraded.
Until then, keeping an eye on prospects who can help bolster their protection detail will be key, and Alabama’s Tyler Booker is someone to keep an eye on. Booker is a big, physical blocker who can easily move bodies off the line.
He is best against power rushers and is a strong bumper (assist) blocker if left uncovered. If head coach/play caller Brian Daboll plans to run the football to help the passing attack, Booker could be a nice fit and add more of a mean streak to this rushing attack.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
Until the current Giants' starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, quiets the critics with some solid play, quarterback remains a glaring need for this franchise.
If Jones does not prove that he is the guy moving forward, the Giants should utilize their draft capital to chase a new signal caller early in the draft, and we think Miami’s Cam Ward is someone to take a serious look at.
Ward had an incredible season debut last week against Florida. He combines upper-echelon arm talent with the athleticism and confidence we look for in a potential franchise quarterback.
Ward made plays in and out of structure last week, making them look easy. Imagining him throwing to Malik Nabers and ushering in a new guard/era for the New York Giants is enticing and exciting.