Giants Fans Ring In New Additions at MetLife 2025 Draft Party
The NFL Draft kicked off in grand style for New York Giants fans who gathered to celebrate the team’s new additions on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
The stadium buzzed as families, friends, and vendors filled the venue. Fans enjoyed a variety of activities, including autograph signings from former Giants rookies, locker room tours, and t-shirt cannons.
Newly signed QB Russell Wilson even made an appearance to fire up the crowd before the team’s selections.
From new generation fans to those who remember the team’s early successes, the venue was filled with individuals anxiously awaiting the Giants’ (and Jets’) choice of players.
Many fans were even eager to share their hopes of who the team would select with their high pick.
“I would like to see a defense- [Abdul] Carter, for sure…Right now, stick with the defense. Build a 1986 defense and make it happen,” said one fan who has been repping Big Blue since the 1970s.
Most agreed that the Giants’ quarterback room was already full, with the additions of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston in late March and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson shortly after.
However, some were ready to see yet another quarterback on the team, with names such as Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Jaxson Dart being thrown around several times.
Overall, though, Carter was the clear frontrunner among fans leading up to the Giants' No. 3 pick. When his name was officially announced, the stadium erupted in cheers, and most fans were thrilled to have him on board.
Of course, not everyone was pleased. Some fans shared their disappointment with the team’s selection, particularly regarding their choice to pass on Sanders, who had spent a considerable amount of time with GM Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll the past few months.
However, most were happy with their selection, with some even hoping for a potential Super Bowl.
“I love it- we need it. As far as quarterback is concerned, I am good with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That’ll carry us. But right now, with what we were working with, that was the best pick for us,” another fan stated.
Just when fans thought the night was drawing to a close, though, it was announced that the Giants had traded with the Houston Texans for their first-round No. 25 pick. In return, Houston received their No. 34 overall pick of the second round, No. 99 pick in the third round, and a 2026 third-round pick for the right to move up.
Fans were shocked to learn of the trade, and while the overall consensus was positive, some individuals were slightly concerned that Dart didn’t display first-round traits.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing Dart selected, but not necessarily if it means trading their second or third-round picks,” another fan said.
Others, however, were quick to defend him and the Giants’ choice to trade.
“He’s underrated and he’s got a great arm,” one fan shared.
MetLife’s draft party may last just one night, but overall, fans had a great time as they ushered in a new era of Giants football.
