Giants Fans Weigh in on Team's Day 1 and 2 Picks
The New York Giants entered the 2025 NFL Draft with two major goals: acquire a tremendous talent and find a potential long-term quarterback option. They did both on Day 1 without giving up an additional first-round pick.
They then addressed a key need on the defensive line, scooping up an athletic tackle at the top of the third. Looking good on paper carries little weight, but that is all fans can go by right now. And they like what they see.
The reactions for Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart and Darius Alexander suggest that the community is pleased with the direction this franchise is headed toward. There is a palpable excitement spreading throughout the Meadowlands.
Let's hear from the people.
Abdul Carter, edge rusher
Although the All-American pass-rusher seemed like the consensus choice for the No. 3 overall pick, there were some pundits who thought New York would prioritize the QB position right away. Schoen went with the top-rated player left on the board, though, adding Carter to what should be a stout D-Line.
The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year played off-ball linebacker in his first two years on the Nittany Lions before erupting on the edge last season. He recorded 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 16 games. His effortless explosiveness hypnotized so many football fans.
The Giants' identity had long been tied to strong play in the trenches, a critical element that helped them win two Super Bowls in a five-year span. They went away from that for a while, but Big Blue is all in on the front seven once again.
There might be a hint of skepticism surrounding his health or size, but Carter displayed excellent ability and undeniable toughness, while also producing noteworthy results to back up his eye-opening skill set. Needless to say, expectations are high.
Jaxson Dart, QB
The hype train kept rolling when Schoen picked a quarterback for the first time in his GM tenure. He traded up to No. 25 after striking a deal with the Houston Texans and came away with Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart.
New York avoided giving up a future first-rounder and instead used the No. 34 selection, No. 99 and a 2026 third-rounder to land the player it hopes will lead the team for many years to come. If he develops into a trusted starter, this move will be an absolute steal.
The fans are stoked about the idea of another Rebels signal-caller lifting the Giants back to prominence.
Dart rose up the board during the pre-draft process, impressing scouts and executives with strong showings at the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and Ole Miss Pro Day. He also amassed an impressive body of work in Oxford.
The 6-foot-2 native of Kaysville, Utah threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 69.3 percent of his passes and tossing only six interceptions. He proved himself capable of making the NFL throws and has solid mobility-- rushed for 1,541 yards in 39 games at Ole Miss.
Head coach Brian Daboll clearly believes this quarterback can excel in the modern game. There are reasons for concern, though, namely his performance versus upper-echelon competition and a poor track record of Lane Kiffin-coached QBs at the professional level.
But plenty of analysts are confident he could improve his flaws after learning behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for at least one season. If nothing else, Jaxson Dart is providing fans with more optimism than they had this time last year. That counts for something, right?
Darius Alexander, DT
The Giants checked off another crucial box, grabbing Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander with the No. 65 pick. They did not mount much resistance against opposing running backs during the 2024-25 campaign, so it was imperative that Joe Schoen get star DT Dexter Lawrence some assistance inside.
And that is exactly what the front office did in the third round. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a sterling 90.3 run defense grade last season, making this move a potential Day 2 bargain. He also posted three and a half sacks, eight tackles for loss, one interception and 17 solo tackles.
While the numbers might not blow people away, his film illustrates the reasonably high upside he brings with him to the Giants. Alexander is athletic, has good length (34-inch arms) and ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. He could potentially round out a ferocious defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder could nicely compliment the impact that Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux all should have on the front seven. His versatility ought to also come in handy, as he can play both odd and even fronts. If all goes as planned, Alexander will inflict damage in a variety of ways.
All Day 2 prospects come with questions-- his technique can waver at times-- but the fit and value were too enticing for the organization to pass up at the beginning of the third round. He should have the opportunity to earn an important role in Shane Bowen's defense as soon as his rookie season.
Darius Alexander caps off what was an incredibly productive first two days in the Giants' war room. They solidify what has the makings of a top-notch defense and also add a player they trust to take snaps under center in the long run.
We will see if everything works out, but fan morale is high and will probably stay that way heading into next season.
