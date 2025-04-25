Giants QB Jaxson Dart Ready to Soak Up Knowledge from Veteran Teammates
Die-hard Star Wars fan and newly-minted New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appears to be starting his career as a Padawan.
Giants brass confirmed that, despite Dart's selection in the 25th overall slot at the 2025 NFL Draft, Russell Wilson remains the quarterback penciled in at the top of the depth chart.
A draft-night deal with the Houston Texans launched the Giants back into the first round, where they made the Mississippi product Dart the second thrower chosen behind the Tennessee Titans' opening selection of Cam Ward.
"Russ will be our starter, and that's how it'll be once we get started here in the spring," Giants head coach Brian Daboll declared shortly after Dart's selection. "We're going to do everything we can to develop [Dart] and bring him along.
"We have some good quarterbacks in the room relative to playtime, experience, and some medals on the wall if you will. They have done a great job here these first four days."
Dart becomes the fourth quarterback in the Giants' facility, joining fellow newcomers Wilson and Jameis Winston and incumbent Tommy DeVito. He said he’s looking forward to learning from his more experienced counterparts.
“Yeah, I think it's just a great opportunity for me to learn. They've played at the highest level and won Super Bowls,” he said a day after being drafted by the team.
“I remember as a little kid, I was watching Russ play, and I actually have a jersey of him when he was with the Seahawks. It's a surreal experience to play here and play with those great guys, such an elite caliber, and I'm just really prepared to take it day by day and try to improve myself and learn from them as much as I can.”
The situation is eerily similar to the last time the Giants brought in an Oxford man to be the aerial savior: when Eli Manning arrived as the top pick in 2004, the Giants had him sit behind Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner before handing him the full-time reins in late November of his rookie season.
The situation came full circle during Manning's final season in 2019 when he kept the seat warm for then-rookie Daniel Jones at the start of the year.
The concept of sitting a high-profile rookie quarterback in his first season is an endangered species in the modern NFL: three rookie quarterbacks (Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Caleb Williams) started all 17 games last season.
In comparison, only one (David Carr for the expansion Texans in 2002) pulled off such a feat between 2000 and Manning's drafting four years later. A notable exception in modern times is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who backed up Alex Smith during his debut campaign 2017.
Daboll stressed the Wilson/Winston tutelage may not be a conventional mentorship, as they must fulfill their own duties as incoming veterans in a vital season, but Dart seems to be on board with a similar rollout to that of Manning and Jones.
"This is just where my journey starts," Dart said, adding that he was very excited by the Giants’ plan to get him up and running via a step-by-step process.
Part of that process also appears to include having Manning available as a sounding board.
“I think I would be kind of a fool not to,” he said of having Manning as a sounding board.
“I think he's a great person to lean on. He's been here, played at the highest level, and won Super Bowls. For me, I want to chase greatness just like he did. So, I think when you're able to pick the brain of a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, you'd be a fool not to.
Dart said he’s yet to dive into the nitty gritty with MAnning, saying those conversations would eventually come. But he did want to express his gratitude to the entire Manning family.
“I think I've had such a great connection with him and the Manning family that being able to have them in my corner has been a huge asset, and I couldn't be more blessed to have them in my corner coming here and continuing that in the future,” Dart said.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.