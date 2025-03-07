Giants Get Aggressive in This Mock Draft
Quarterback Cam Ward did not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the perceived gap between him and the rest of the 2025 quarterback class seems much bigger than before the event began.
Although prospects like Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers impressed in the passing drills, they did not display the unworldly talent of the former Miami Hurricane. Ward is running with momentum ahead of the draft, and the New York Giants are surely taking notice.
If the organization senses that the consensus All-American is more likely to be selected within the first two picks, it might get the itch to make a big trade offer to the Tennessee Titans.
That is exactly what Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team is predicting in his latest mock draft. He has the Giants' No. 3 overall selection, their 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 second-rounder being enough to acquire the top pick from the Titans so the Giants can draft Ward.
New York's quarterback desperation is more pronounced than that of Tennessee or Cleveland, considering the team just made a strong and unsuccessful push for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Titans might use the Giants' anxiousness against them and secure more draft capital they can pair with the No. 3 pick.
Co-owner John Mara afforded Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll a grace period. They are incentivized to add a game-changing quarterback to the roster immediately. Is Ward that guy? It could take years to find out, but Crabbs thinks he is a practical fit for New York.
"If the Giants, with the jobs of leadership on the line, are going to get aggressive for an answer, they may as well take the Titans up on their public posturing of potentially trading out of No. 1 overall," Crabbs wrote.
"The value of the deal will be the big sticking point, but if the price is, hypothetically, a swap of picks No. 1 & 3 with New York also sending No. 34 and a 2026 Day 2 pick to the Titans, it'd be a price well worth paying to secure the top quarterback in the class, Cam Ward."
The Giants reportedly like Cam Ward a lot
Crabbs makes a compelling case that Schoen and the front office are surely considering in the lead-up to April 24. Ward has a big arm and a seemingly strong work ethic that he can potentially lend to this beleaguered franchise.
The 22-year-old threw a record-setting 156 touchdown passes in Division I football during his stints with Incarnate Word (FCS school), Washington State, and Miami. He showed tremendous resilience and confidence along the way, coming into his own as a pocket passer while also adapting with his legs.
There are certain negative aspects of his game, including past fumble issues and ill-advised throws downfield, but Ward is undoubtedly an intriguing prospect.
With Daboll's respected offensive mind and scintillating wide receiver Malik Nabers, he could possibly develop into a successful NFL quarterback. It might sound crazy, but the ACC Player of the Year might need the Giants just as much as they need him.
This hypothetical union will almost certainly become a reality if Joe Schoen decides to do business with the Titans ahead of the NFL Draft. It would cost the team valuable future assets, but there might not be a future worth having if New York does not secure its next franchise quarterback soon.