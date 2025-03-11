Giants Granted Extra Third-round Comp Pick in Draft
The New York Giants, who already have three draft picks in the top 100, have been granted a fourth one by the NFL, who announced the 2025 compensatory draft picks on Tuesday.
The Giants have been granted an extra third-round pick, No. 99 overall. That pick means the Giants will hold spots 3, 34, 65, and 99 in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.
Compensatory free agents (CFAs) are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors. This formula does not cover every free agent lost or signed by a club.
Clubs that suffer a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections.
In addition, a club that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained (no net loss) may be eligible to receive a selection at the end of round seven based on the value of the CFAs lost versus the value of the CFAs gained.
Last offseason, the Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, safety Xavier McKinney, defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
They gained offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan, running back Devin Singletary, and quarterback Drew Lock.
According to Over the Cap, the Giants were initially projected to get for losing McKinney. Based on the formula, that pick was bumped up to a third.
The Giants’ other picks are Nos. 105 (fourth round), 154 (fifth round, from Seattle), and 219 (seventh round) and 246 (from Buffalo). They do not have a pick in the sixth round.
The extra comp pick gives the Giants 31 since the league first awarded comp picks in 1994. Comp picks can be traded.