Giants GM Joe Schoen Doesn’t Feel Pressure to Add a Quarterback in Draft
East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has always spoken about being true to his draft board, even when what he has called “the most important position of a football team”-the quarterback–is as glaring a need as any.
So it was no true surprise that Schoen, who along with head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the front office, are set to embark on a three-day trip in which they’ll hold private workouts with quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Tyler Shough (Louisville)--downplayed the sense of urgency that many on the outside perceive to be in existence regarding the team’s future at quarterback.
“I think we put ourselves in a position where I don't think (signing a quarterback is) mandatory or something that we have to do,” he said Wednesday during his annual draft preview press briefing.
“I think the two guys we signed (Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston) played a lot of ball. We've got a lot of spins on the wall and I do think we've upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago.
“We like the two guys that we have, and you know, Tommy (Devito) is still in there and he's won games for us too and he's still developing. So we're happy with the make of the room right now.”
That’s not to say that the Giants won’t select a quarterback at some point in the draft, noting that for that to happen, the value needs to be there when the Giants go on the clock in any given round.
“Yeah, if the value matches up with what we have on a player and there's an opportunity to take any position, we'll do it, but we’re not gonna force it if it's not the right value,” Schoen said.
“Again, if the board lines up and we're on the clock and that's the position that we wanna go with, we'll go with it.”
Still in listening to Schoen, it was clear that he was choosing his words carefully when discussing the current class.
“There's some depth to it,” he said. “There are good players for various reasons–different ages, different playtime experience. There are quarterbacks in this class that can start.”
How about quarterbacks of the future?
“Yeah, I'd say so,” Schoen said.
But Schoen, perhaps still stung by what happened with Daniel Jones, who failed to deliver on a four-year, $160 million contract, wants to be sure that if he does get a chance to pick a quarterback for the Giants, it’s the right situation and fit for the team.
“You'd like to have a young franchise quarterback–every general manager would,” he said. “But the value has to be right; if it's not, it doesn't matter.”
