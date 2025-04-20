Giants Would Need to Make "Historic" Offer to Move to No. 1
As the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer, it seems more unlikely that the New York Giants will select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.
Not that they would probably pass on one if Miami’s Cam Ward had a chance of falling to them, but since he’s the clear favorite to go No. 1 to the Titans, the Giants will need to go in another direction if they Giants, and is therefore currently out of the team's reach.
Even if the Giants were that sold on Ward–and given their pursuit of Matthew Stafford, it’s hard to believe they are–the Giants would need to put together what The Athletic’s Dianna Russini described as “a historic offer” to get the signal caller.
"Cam Ward (to Titans)--all signs point to it," Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. "I haven't found anyone in football right now that has said to me, 'Oh, be careful; they may be just doing all this to see if New York will come up and make some historic trade to get up there.'
"And I think that's what it would take," she continued. "If it were to ever get to that point, it would have to be something we've almost never seen before."
Cam Ward is just not feasible for Giants
The report should come as no surprise, given what the Giants did in free agency to address the quarterback position and how the Titans reportedly went so far as to bring their video crew to Miami’s pro day to capture their potential future draft pick’s workout for a chronicles-type video.
What constitutes a "historic trade" is not precisely clear, but it would probably start with multiple first-round picks, a price too steep for the Giants to even consider, given their quest to continue building up their roster.
The Giants and their fan base are starving for a long-term quarterback. By signing Russell Wilson for one year and Jameis Winston for two, they have installed an insurance policy of sorts should they have to wait until 2026 to try again for a franchise quarterback in a class expected to have more options.
That said, it’s fair to wonder if the Giants have any regrets after New York topped the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, a win that dropped them from first to third in the draft order. Regardless, such feelings cannot drive the front office to suspend rationale.
Ward has exceptional playmaking skills, is sufficiently mobile, and knows what it takes to rise from the bottom of the football world. In many ways, he is a perfect match for the Giants. However, as is the case in many relationships, the timing is not right.
That is just a painful reality this organization has to accept. There might be a decision that Joe Schoen kicks himself for after the 2025 NFL Draft concludes, but refusing to pay a king's ransom to the Titans will not be it.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.