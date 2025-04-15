Giants Pass on Quarterback in New Mock Draft
When the New York Giants attempted to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams in February, it was clear that the front office wanted a veteran quarterback who could immediately improve their prospects for success.
Big Blue did not get their first choice, but they settled for another Super Bowl champion, Russell Wilson.
The next logical step of this plan is to maximize the supporting cast around the 36-year-old through a successful showing at the 2025 NFL Draft. To do that, Giants general manager Joe Schoen could see the No. 3 pick as the most practical means of meeting that objective.
Although the team's long-term quarterback situation remains unresolved, many draft analysts and writers believe New York will forgo picking a quarterback prospect with the No. 3 overall pick.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated projects Schoen to grab Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in his April 3 mock draft, emphasizing the importance of star power at the skill positions.
"A dynamic receiving tandem of Hunter and {Malik} Nabers could be what {head coach} Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme needs to make it quarterback-proof and overcome the ups and downs that come with starting Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston," Manzano said.
The standout cornerback and wide receiver out of Colorado is a difference-making athlete who many believe is the can't-miss talent teams would regret overlooking.
While it is unknown how many total snaps he would reasonably play as an NFL rookie, the possibility of watching Hunter make an acrobatic catch and then snag a big interception minutes later is enough to make fans drool.
Travis Hunter could elevate the Giants on both sides of the ball
Hunter, the 6-foot, 188-pound native of Suwanee, Georgia, showcased his superb hands and playmaking ability during an unprecedented 2024 campaign.
He helped the Buffaloes more than double their win total, posting 96 receptions for 1,268 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver and recording four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 25 solo tackles as a corner.
Hunter boasts eye-popping athleticism and massive productivity, which organizations covet in a top-three NFL Draft selection. Schoen cannot halt his franchise quarterback search like he did last year, but this player may convince him to delay it just a bit longer.
Aside from dynamic receiver Malik Nabers, the offense is filled with uncertainties. Adding Hunter to the mix could significantly force opposing defenses to expand their game plans.
A relatively thin pass-catching unit could become much deeper if the Fred Biletnikoff Award recipient (given to the nation's best wide receiver) smoothly transitions to the NFL.
Moreover, an abundance of reliable cornerbacks is not typically considered a negative. Hunter would optimally reinforce the secondary alongside newcomers Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland and impressive rookie Andru Phillips.
If the 21-year-old is as good as advertised–and if he’s there at No. 3 to be picked–New York's defense should rank near the top of the league while its offense rises to dangerous levels for the first time in ages.
