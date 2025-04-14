Giants Rank Towards Bottom of League in This Key Draft Metric Claims New Analysis
The NFL Draft is a time for struggling franchises a chance to reset, refresh, and retool their rosters. However, for the New York Giants, the past five years have painted a frustrating picture when capitalizing on that opportunity.
According to a recent analysis by Pro Football Focus using their proprietary grading and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metrics, the Giants rank near the bottom (the exact ranking was not revealed in the article) as far as production gained from their first-round draft picks since 2020.
The Giants have had mixed results with their last several first-round picks. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (2020) has been a homerun pick, while the follow-up receiver Kadarius Toney (2021), was an embarrassing miss.
The Giants also had mixed results from 2022 onward. In 2022, they selected edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and tackle Evan Neal. Neal has been a disappointment while the jury is still out on Thibodeaux, who has been trending in the right direction.
Their first pick in 2023, cornerback Deonte Banks, has been up and down, but mostly down last year, while receiver Malik Nabers appears to have been another home run.
This pattern of inconsistency has contributed to the Giants’ ongoing struggles in the win-loss column, forcing the front office to plug holes in free agency rather than build from the ground up.
This strategy can result in short-term patchwork, then bloated contracts and minimal long-term growth. It is similar to what they are doing, not at the quarterback position, with the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
To be fair, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll saw that their 2024 class showed more promise overall. However, the scars of previous draft misfires remain visible, and the pressure is mounting as the Giants prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick in hand, along with their other high picks this year.
This year presents a crucial opportunity to flip the script and turn the narrative around. Whether selecting a quarterback or investing in a generational playmaker, the Giants can’t afford another miss at the top of the board. The franchise's trajectory may very well depend on it.
