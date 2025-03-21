Giants’ Three-Round Mock Draft: QB or Not QB?
The New York Giants need a quarterback and should take a swing at a quarterback, right?
So says logic, except for the problem with the recent three-round mock draft I ran on Pro Football Focus’s simulator. Cam Ward, the quarterback I think would make the most sense for the Giants, went to the Titans, who rejected three different trade offers.
But in thinking about this, I wonder if perhaps there is a clue as to what the Giants intend to do at quarterback in who they have openly pursued for their bridge quarterback.
By that, I mean the Giants have swung for the fences, first trying to land Matthew Stafford and now waiting patiently (good on them for being patient, by the way) for Aaron Rodgers.
If the Giants were willing to part with trade assets to land Stafford, I can’t help but think that their plan, had they landed him, was for him to start not just this year but next year.
Same thing with Rodgers. If reports of the Giants having an offer on the table that would pay Rodgers upwards of $50 million are accurate, that doesn’t sound like they will be willing to move off of the veteran (if he signs) for a rookie this year.
That leads me to my three-round mock draft, in which I used Pro Football Focus’s Mock Draft Simulator and received an overall grade of A—for the four picks I made.
Let’s get into it.
R1, No. 3: OLB Abdul Carter, Penn State
With Ward and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter off the board and the Giants, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, “comfortable” giving Rodgers as much time as he needs to decide, I went with Penn State edge Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.
The choice here was to go best available, and with all due respect to Shedeur Sanders, who admittedly would be hard to pass up if the Giants don’t land one of Rodgers or Wilson, I think Carter is the best available here with Ward and Hunter off the board.
I don't know what the Giants' draft board looks like. Still, going back to an earlier point made about the type of veteran quarterback the Giants have tried to land, the fact that the Giants are willing to wait it out for Rodgers (who I don’t think is coming here) and that the Giants were reportedly willing to give up a small farm to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Rams, suggest to me that their ideal veteran bridge is going to be someone they want to play the entire upcoming season.
With the team needing to get contributions from as many draft picks as possible and not in the same position as the Chiefs were when they drafted Patrick Mahomes, I wonder if the Giants would much rather have their veteran signal-caller play for the full year, defer the quarterback decision, and roll with a guy who should be able to help them right out of the gate such as Carter.
PFF Grade: A
R2, No. 34. IDL T.J. Sanders, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, South Carolina
Although the Giants added depth to the defensive line (Jeremiah Ledbetter, Chauncey Golston, and Roy Robertson-Harris), they still could benefit from adding a solid running mate to line up alongside Dexter Lawrence II.
In T.J. Sanders, they get themselves a young prospect whom PFF calls “a true 3-technique.” Sanders offers a quick first step and the ability to convert speed to power. His stock has seen his stock rise since the 2022 season, and last year was the best campaign of his college career.
Sanders finished with an 81.9 pass-rush grade and a 77 run-defense grade. He recorded 10 sacks over the last two seasons. Lining him up next to Lawrence would make for an interesting and potentially improved pairing on the defensive front.
PFF Grade: A-
R3, No. 65. OT Aireontae Ersery, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Minnesota
At some point soon, the Giants will need to address their starting right tackle spot unless they extend Jermaine Eluemunor’s contract beyond this year when it’s due to run out.
Aireontae Ersery primarily lined up at left tackle for the Golden Gophers, taking just 80 career snaps at right tackle.
If there are plans to move on from Eluemunor and move to a younger player, and if it’s Ersery, it’s probably best to start getting him cross-trained there as a rookie so he can hit the ground running in 2026 at the position.
Meanwhile, for the coming year, maybe give him some snaps as a jumbo tight end just so he can get the occasional taste of the game’s pace at the pro level.
PFF Grade: A-
R3, No. 99: S Lathan Ransom, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Ohio State
Although the Giants signed Jevon Holland to line up with Tyler Nubin in the starting lineup, the position is still somewhat thin in depth.
Dane Belton is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has been unable to convince the coaches that he’s worthy of a full-time starting gig thus far.
Raheem Layne, who has another year left on his contract, will probably be brought to camp if he’s fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury he suffered on December 24, which put him on IR. It is still to be determined if his movement is affected post-surgery.
Anthony Johnson was primarily a special teams player whose roster spot is far from assured.
Ransom might not be the most athletically gifted safety in this class, but his instincts and awareness are among the traits that can’t be taught.
PFF Grade: B